From Anchor To Leading Lady, Suma Kanakala Steals The Spotlight In This Film

Suma Kanakala, a prominent figure in Telugu cinema, made her debut in 1996 with the film Kalyana Praapthirasthu as a female protagonist. Just a few years later, she found tremendous success as an anchor and became one of the most accomplished personalities in Telugu television. Suma returned to her acting roots recently and ventured into a content-driven film where she portrayed the lead role.

Titled Jayamma Panchayathi, the film revolves around the character of Jayamma, played by Suma, who is depicted as a humorous and unapologetic individual. While fulfilling her responsibilities as a protective homemaker, she tackles various issues in her village with her unique approach. The story primarily focuses on Jayamma’s helpful nature and how the villagers rally to her aid when her family faces unexpected challenges.

Set in a rural backdrop, Jayamma Panchayathi resonated well with audiences in the B and C centers of Telugu states. The film is written and directed by Vijay Kumar Kalivarapu, with Anush Kumar handling the cinematography. The music is composed by MM. Keeravani, while the editing is done by Ravi Teja Girijala.

Suma Kanakala’s remuneration for the film has been a topic of discussion. Reports suggest that she normally charges between Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh per day for hosting a single episode on TV. However, for this film, she demanded Rs 50 lakh from the makers. Given Suma’s immense popularity among the masses in South India, the makers agreed to her demand. Since the project’s announcement, it has generated significant buzz. This film marks Suma’s comeback to the Telugu film industry after a gap of 14 years since her last major film, Dhee.

In December 2021, the film’s teaser was unveiled and quickly garnered one million views, indicating a positive response from the audience.

Adding to the excitement, Suma Kanakala’s son, Roshan Kanakala, is also making his debut as a lead actor in the Telugu film industry. The highly acclaimed filmmaker Ravikanth Perepu, known for movies like Kshanam and Krishna & His Leela, is directing Roshan’s upcoming film under the banner of Maheshwari Movies. The project has raised expectations among the audience, and P Vimala is handling the movie’s production, further amplifying the anticipation surrounding its release.

With Suma Kanakala returning to the silver screen and Roshan Kanakala’s debut under the direction of Ravikanth Perepu, film enthusiasts eagerly await these promising projects from the talented family.