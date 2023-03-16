It’s been over a decade since Alia Bhatt debuted in the B-town and she has been unstoppable since then. From being the first student of Karan Johar to now being a mother literally, the actress has been acing every role of real and reel life like a pro. Alia recently turned into an entrepreneur and started her maternity wear line, which has been getting a very good response. As the actress celebrated her 30th birthday on Wednesday, let’s take a look at her net worth.

After charging Rs 15 lakh for her first film, who thought Alia Bhatt would soon charge massive money for RRR? Alia Bhatt’s current net worth is estimated to be around $23 million, approximately Rs 190 crore. Alia’s acting fee ranges between Rs 9 and Rs 10 crore per film now. Her wealth comes from her work as a professional actress, performer, singer, endorsement, model and various other sources as well.

Alia Bhatt lives in Juhu at 205 Silver Beach Apartments. She also has a new home that was designed by Richa Bahl, the wife of Vikas Bahl, where she lives with her sister Shaheen Bhatt. She also owns a BMW 7 series, a Range Rover, and a Land Rover.

Most Bollywood celebrities visit London, and Alia Bhatt loves the city so much that she has also bought a home there. Even though the actress does not reveal the price of the property, buying a home in Covent Garden is undoubtedly worth millions of dollars.

The actress got married to the love of her life Ranbir Kapoor on April 14, 2022. Alia gave birth to a baby girl Raha Kapoor in November 2022.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt has so many projects lined up. The first one would be the family drama Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in which she has teamed up with the Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh again. Apart from Bollywood, the diva is all set to make her Hollywood debut soon with Heart of Stone.

