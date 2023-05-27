From Avantika Hundal To Anagha Bhosle, Actresses Away From The Limelight Now

Television actresses also compete with Bollywood divas in terms of popularity. These actresses, who are called the lifelines of TV serials, dominate every household. You must have known about most of the actresses who have appeared in lead roles, but today we will talk about five such actresses from the Hindi television industry who have gained a lot of popularity by playing side roles.

These five actresses have appeared in side roles in popular TV serials. With their brilliant acting and screen presence, these actresses had made a special place in the hearts of the viewers. So today, let’s take a look at these television actresses:

1. Avantika Hundal: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Avantika Hunda received immense appreciation for her role as Mihika Romesh Bhalla. Before that, Avantika Hundal also appeared in the series Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya, and her character Pratigya was also famous among the viewers. This actress has gained a lot of popularity from both of these serials. These days, this actress remains very active on social media.

2. Mihika Verma: Mihika Verma was last seen in the role of Mihika before Avantika Hundal in the serial Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Mihika left the show midway and got married. After marriage, the actress went away from the limelight, and now she lives in America with her family.

3. Kanika Maheshwari: Diya Aur Baati Hum fame Kanika Maheshwari is in the headlines these days due to her amazing transformation. In this serial, this actress was seen in the role of Devrani, played by lead actress Deepika Singh. These days, Kanika is also away from the world of acting.

4. Mohena Kumari Singh: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Mohena Kumari Singh, who played the role of Keerti Naksh Singhania, has now said goodbye to the acting world. Mohena has distanced herself from the glamour world after marriage. However, she is an avid social media user and often shares dance videos on social media to stay in touch with her fans.

5. Anagha Bhosle: Anupamaa is one of the top-rated series on Hindi television. Anagha Bhosle played Nandini in the series and has now taken the path of devotion and sacrifice. Anagha Bhosle said goodbye to the world of glamour and fame.