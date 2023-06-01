From Black To Sholay, Amitabh Bachchan Films Inspired By Hollywood

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan has reigned supreme in Bollywood for decades. Over the years, he has delivered some blockbuster films, playing versatile characters. From slipping into the shoes of an angry young man in the late 70s to playing unorthodox roles now, Amitabh Bachchan’s stardom is here to stay. Today, let’s have a look at some of the films of the legendary actor that are inspired by Hollywood.

Black - 2005

Regarded as one of Rani Mukherjee’s career-best performances, Black was the recipient of the Filmfare Award for Best Film. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan in a crucial role, this Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial portrayed the story of how a teacher brings light into the life of a young woman, who is blind, deaf, and mute. Black is the remake of the 1962 Hollywood drama The Miracle Worker.

Sarkar - 2005

Amitabh Bachchan’s Sarkar also premiered in the theatres in the same year as Black. Sarkar is inspired by one of the most critically-acclaimed Hollywood crime dramas The Godfather, starring the famous Al Pacino. Sarkar too spread magic with its powerful storytelling and Amitabh Bachcahn’s brilliant performance, becoming a perfect Bollywood remake.

Kaante - 2002

Kaante, helmed by Sanjay Gupta revolved around six bank robbers, trying to ace a difficult heist. But things go haywire when they find out that one among them is an undercover cop. Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Mahesh Manjrekar, Lucky Ali, and Kumar Gaurav in lead roles, the film was declared a hit. But, not many know that Kaante is the remake of ace Hollywood filmmaker Quentin Tarantino’s blockbuster crime drama Reservoir Dogs.

Agneepath - 1990

Amitabh Bachchan won hearts with his furious stint in the crime drama that told the tale of a boy named Vijay whose desire for revenge, turns him into a gangster. Agneepath also paved the way for Amitabh Bachchan to bag the prestigious National Film Award for Best Actor. Agneepath is an official remake of the 1983 Hollywood flick Scarface, with Al Pacino in the lead. Amitabh Bachchan’s character was inspired by the dreaded Mumbai gangster Manya Surve.

Sholay - 1975

Director Ramesh Sippy’s mass action-entertainer Sholay gave the audience an exquisite tale of friendship, love, and sacrifice, embedded with good music and plenty of action. With Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, and Amjad Khan, in prominent roles, Sholay turned out to be a blockbuster. Not many are aware that Sholay is inspired by the popular Western thriller The Magniicent Seven.