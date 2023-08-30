From BTS To RIIZE: K-Pop Bands Gearing Up For September Releases

As August comes to an end, K-Pop enthusiasts can anticipate an exciting lineup of comebacks and debuts in the upcoming month of September. While additional announcements are eagerly anticipated in the weeks ahead, numerous confirmed songs, albums, and debuts are already stirring excitement among fans. The lineup boasts the debut of the rookie boy group Riize, along with releases from BOYNEXTDOOR and V from BTS, who is all set to captivate his fans with a solo album. With a diverse array of artists gearing up for fresh releases, September is poised to be an electrifying and eagerly awaited month for K-Pop enthusiasts.

RIIZE will make a splash with their album titled Get A Guitar, which is set to drop on September 4. The septet will be the first boy band to launch under SM Entertainment in seven years after the company launched the most prominent NCT in 2016. The group includes Shotaro, Sungchan, former NCT members Eunseok and Seunghan, as well as Sohee, Wonbin and Anton, along with the former swimmer and eldest son of acclaimed South Korean artist Yoon Sang. Their music will be focused on emotional pop.

The group earlier released Memories, one of the two tracks that will be featured in their upcoming album, on August 21. The debut song made an immediate impact by topping the iTunes top song chart in eight countries including Thailand, Vietnam and Peru.

Meanwhile, BOYNEXTDOOR, is the first group from KOZ Entertainment, who is gearing up to energize the audience with their debut mini album titled WHY on September 4. Their agency, KOZ was established by rapper Zico in 2019, under the label of HYBE. After the release of their debut album WHO on May 30, the six member group has been working for almost three months to launch their new album. The group includes Sungho, Riwoo, Jaehyun, Taesan, Leehan and Woonhak.

Their upcoming album will not only include three tracks from their previous release But I Like You, One and Only and Serenade, but also introduce two new songs, Crying and ABCDLOVE.

Among all the K-pop artists, fans are particularly excited about the upcoming solo album Layover by BTS member V, which is slated to be released on September 8. Interestingly, Kim Taehyung has become the final BTS member to venture into his solo journey, following the footsteps of J-Hope, Jin, Suga, RM, Jimin and Jungkook, amid the hiatus.

V introduced fans with two tracks in August, including Love Me Again and Rainy Days, along with a glimpse of the teaser for the song Blue.

Other well-known artists such as Young K from DAY6 and Key from SHINee will also make their comebacks in September. Young K will release his album Letter with Notes on September 4, while Key will unveil his second mini album Good & Great on September 11.