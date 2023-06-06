From Child Actor To Lead Star, The Cine Journey Of Vishwa Karthikeya

Vishwa Karthikeya has become quite a name in the Telugu film industry. He began his film career as a child artist and has worked with several celebrities, including Balakrishna, Bapu, and Rajendra Prasad. He appeared in almost 50 films as a child actor and won numerous awards as well. The awards include the Nandi Award, the International Film Festival Award, and the State Award for Meritorious Achievement.

After that, he became a mainstream hero and got decent success with films like Jai Sena, Kalaposhakulu and Allantha Doorana. This young hero is moving forward giving priority to the story.

Another popular topic in Filmnagar is that Vishwa Karthikeya has recently approved an experimental horror script. He’s working out to be in shape for the film, which will begin filming soon. However, the film’s plot will be revealed shortly. Vishwa, who is already known as a talented hero, will undoubtedly join the main cast if the content is right.

Talking about his recent Telugu film, which was Allantha Doorana, released on Feb 10. The movie is directed by Chalapathy Puvvula. Along with Karthikeya, the film also featured Hrithika Srinivas, K. Bhagyaraj and Jayaprakash Kesanakurthi as lead characters. Other popular actors who were roped in for Allantha Doorana are Tulasi Shivamani, Aamani, George Maryan and Darbha Appaji Ambarisha.

The teaser was released in February on the official YouTube channel of Telugu Filmnagar. The teaser received so much love and within just a few days, it crossed over a lakh views and the comments section was filled with appreciation. One of them wrote, “Picture Block Buster!” Another wrote, “All the best, Chalapathi Garu. Good work sir.”