From Child Artist In Mann To The Kapil Sharma Show, Sumona Chakravarti Has Come A Long Way

Popular actress Sumona Chakravarti turns 35 today. Sumona has been a member of the entertainment industry for many years and has demonstrated her versatility numerous times. Her path in the industry has been inspiring, beginning as a young performer and culminating with major parts in both television and movies. Her brilliance, versatility, and compelling screen presence have helped her become a well-known celebrity in the entertainment industry. She continues to create a lasting effect on the hearts of the audience with each project.

Sumona Chakravarti has worked in the entertainment industry since she was a child, making her film debut at the age of 11. Mann, starring Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala, was released in 1999. After a few years, she appeared in various series, but the role that acted as a breakthrough for her was Natasha in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain in 2011. Sumona has appeared in films such as Barfi! and Kick as a cameo.

Sumona has had a long-standing collaboration with Kapil Sharma. She first appeared on Comedy Nights with Kapil from June 2013 to January 2016. Following that, she continued her partnership with Kapil in Season 1 of The Kapil Sharma Show as Sarla Gulati.

Her association with The Kapil Sharma Show gained her enormous fame and recognition. Sumona rose to prominence as a result of her depiction of several characters on the comedy show. Her flawless comic timing, emotive acting, and on-screen chemistry with the rest of the group gained her critical accolades and a devoted fan base. She is currently a significant cast member of The Kapil Sharma Show season 3 as Manju, Kapil Sharma’s on-screen wife. Viewers have praised her on-screen chemistry and comic timing with Kapil Sharma.

Apart from her successful career, Sumona manages to stay connected to her massive fan followers on social media. The actress keeps updating her fans on her personal and professional life. Sumona’s style has been the buzz of the town for a time now, amidst her travelling and on-set images. The diva is recognised for looking flawless in every outfit she wears. She combines traditional and contemporary attire with ease, demonstrating her versatility. Sumona never fails to make a style statement, whether she is seen in exquisite sarees, exuding grace, or donning fashionable swimwear with confidence.