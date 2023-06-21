From Chiranjeevi To Rajinikanth, 10 Leading Actors Who Are Also Grandfathers

Grandfatherhood hasn’t slowed down the star status of these beloved icons, who continue to captivate the public’s adoration. As they embark on a new chapter of their lives, embracing the arrival of the next generation in their families, their careers show no signs of losing momentum. Let’s delve into the lives of these actors who effortlessly balance their grandparent roles with their enduring stardom, captivating fans across generations:

Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi has been a grandfather for a long time now via his daughters Sreeja and Sushmitha. On June 20, he became a grandfather to his son Ram Charan’s daughter. His stardom has not halted as he is going to star in many films in the future.

Vikram

Vikram became a grandfather to his daughter’s baby girl in November 2010. He was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan.

Balakrishna

Nandamuri Balakrishna is a grandfather to the children of his daughter. A photo went viral back in 2020 of him and his grandson being all smiles for the camera. Throughout his career, NBK has given numerous blockbusters like Akhanda and currently has other projects lined up as well.

Rajinikanth

One of the biggest superstars in the country, Rajinikanth has given so much to the industry and is still going strong. He is a grandfather to the children of his two daughters.

Mohan Babu

Mohan Babu is the grandfather to the son of his daughter Lakshmi Manchu. Mohan Babu is a renowned name in Telugu film industry and has played the hero in films like Son of India (2022) and has other films for the future.

Mammootty

Mammoothy continues to rule the Malayalam box office even after becoming a grandfather to his son’s daughter.

Amitabh Bachchan

One of the biggest superstars on the planet, Amitabh Bachchan can often be seen with his granddaughter Aradhya. He is also a grandfather to his daughter Shweta Nanda’s children. He will be next seen in the Vikas Bahl directorial Ganapath with Tiger Shroff.

Bhramananda

Hailed as one of the best actors for comic roles, Brahmananda is also a grandfather and is expected to continue his acting career without any halt.