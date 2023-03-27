The Indian film industry has often turned heads with films that smashed the box office. Be it the recently released RRR or Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan, these films left an indelible mark on the audience’s hearts. Here is a list of the top ten highest-grossing Indian films worldwide.

1. Dangal: Dangal directed by Nitesh Tiwari came in the year 2016. The movie featured Aamir Khan in the lead role. The film, starring Aamir Khan, dominated the box office from its opening day. According to the IMBD report, the film is at number 1 in terms of earnings at the box office with a worldwide collection of 1924.7 crore.

2. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion: In the year 2017, SS Rajamouli’s film Baahubali 2 created a ruckus at the box office. The audience loved this film starring Prabhas and it continues to rank second on this list, with 1749 crore earned worldwide.

3. RRR: Director SS Rajamouli’s film RRR is also at number three on this list. This film was likewise popular all around the world and presently the name of this film has additionally been related to Oscar. This film is in third place in the top 10 with a worldwide business of 1224.5 crore.

4. KGF: Chapter 2: The period action film, directed by Prashant Neel, was released in the year 2022 after Covid. The film starring Yash also received a lot of international attention, and with a worldwide gross of 1207.9 crores, it continues to rank fourth on this list.

5. Pathaan: Pathaan directed by Siddharth Anand and written by Shridhar Raghavan and Abbas Tyrewala, was released this year, and ruled the box office. After 4 years, Shah Rukh made a wonderful comeback, and in terms of earnings, this film has very soon come fifth place in this list. The worldwide collection of this film so far is reported as 1046.5 crore.

6. Bajrangi Bhaijaan: The Kabir Khan-directed film Bajrangi Bhaijaan comes in at number six on this list. The audience showered amazing love on this Salman Khan starrer film. The film was successful, earning 858.8 crore worldwide.

7. Secret Superstar: This list includes another film by Aamir Khan, which has done a worldwide business of 830.8 crores. This film directed by Advait Chandan was released in the year 2017 and it remains at number 7 on this list.

8. PK: This is Aamir Khan’s third film on the list of highest-grossing films. This film directed by Rajkumar Hirani was released in the year 2014 and collected Rs 742.3 crores.

9. 2.0: The Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar-starrer film dominated the box office from the very first day of its release. The film, directed by S. Shankar, was released in theatres in 2018. The worldwide collection of this film is 647.7 crore.

10. Sultan: This is the second Salman Khan film on the list. Sultan, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, was released in the year 2016 and the total collection of this film worldwide is Rs 614.9 crore.

