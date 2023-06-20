From Dialogues To Set, Audience Talks About 10 Biggest Mistakes Of Adipurush

The much-hyped Om Raut directorial Adipurush hit the theatres last Friday. Since the release, the Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starer has sparked a new wave of criticism. The Rs 500 crore budget film, which retells the epic tale of Ramayana, has been receiving criticism for its dialogues and VFX — something the makers referred to as its USP. The audience has now pointed out the 10 biggest mistakes made by the team.

Kriti Sanon’s costume

In Adipurush, Kriti is playing Janaki. But she is shown in different colours of costume. But if one goes by the book or the epic Ramayana, Lord Rama, Sita and Lakshmana went into exile and used to wear ochre-colored clothes.

Lanka’s set design

According to the epic, Ravana’s Lanka was made of gold but in Om Raut’s film, the audience took a dig at it for showing it black. Many are accusing the team of copying the set design from a Hollywood film. They say Lanka looks like a replica of Thor’s Asgard but in black.

Janaki’s abduction scene

In the epic, Ravana abducts Sita and takes her to Lanka in Pushpaka Vimana. But in Adipurush, Lankesh played by Saif Ali Khan takes Janaki away by making her ride on a black bat-like bird.

Salute instead of touching feet

In the film, when Hanuman reached Lanka, he was shown saluting by placing his hand on his chest rather than touching Janaki’s feet. On the way back when Janaki gave him a symbol of identity she was seen giving a bracelet instead of a chudamani.

Tapori Dialogues

The audience and critics were massively disappointed by the film’s dialogues. Dialogues like, “Jo humari behno ko haath lagaayenge, unki lanka laga denge,” “Teri bua ka bageecha hai jo hawa khane aa gaya?", and “Jali na teri? Ab aur jalegi,” have been called out by people online. However, the makers have announced that they will change the dialogues.

Meghnath with tattoos

The audience has begun a meme fest online with Indrajit’s character Meghnath who is covered with Tattoos. They are even comparing that makers have made him look like Aquaman.

Lankesh’s ten heads

In the film, the placement of Lankesh’s ten heads has been heavily criticised by the audience. They also compared the hairstyle of the actor with Indian cricketer Virat Kohli.

Depiction of Lord Ram

Apart from the dialogues, the makers showed Lord Rama, who is referred to as Raghava, is shown as an angry and violent man which is not in keeping with the traditional depiction.

Tempering facts

After Kathmandu, Nepal now Pokhara has also banned the screening of any Hindi films in the theatres in the city. Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah said no Hindi film will be allowed to run in Kathmandu Metropolitan City until the dialogue “Janaki is a daughter of India" in Adipurush is removed not just in Nepal but also in India. Sita who is referred to as Janaki in the film is believed to have been born in Janakpur in Southeast Nepal.

VFX

The makers postponed the release date after it received criticism following the teaser release. However, it still turned out to be a huge disappointment for the cine-goers.