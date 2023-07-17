From F2 To Majili, 5 Films Raashi Khanna Rejected

Raashi Khanna, a promising actor in the South Indian film industry, has garnered recognition and praise for her versatile performances. Although she began her career with a supporting role in the Hindi film Madras Café in 2013, she has since established herself across different languages and gained a reputation for her talent and skill. With notable films like Jai Lava Kusa, Supreme, Bengal Tiger, and Tholi Pema, she has proven her versatility and become a sought-after actress in the industry.

However, there have been instances where Raashi Khanna turned down some significant projects in the South Indian film industry. Let’s take a look at a few of the projects that she rejected:

Geetha Govindam

This popular Telugu film starred Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, becoming a massive hit at the box office. Raashi Khanna was reportedly offered the film initially but had to decline due to scheduling conflicts.

F2: Fun and Frustration

Raashi Khanna was approached to play the female lead alongside Varun Tej in this comedy film, which received a great response from the audience. But she decided not to take up the role as it didn’t appeal to her.

Rakshasudu

Although Anupama Parameswaran eventually played the lead role opposite Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas in this film, it was initially offered to Raashi Khanna, who turned it down.

Majili

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starred in this 2019 hit film, which showcased their on-screen chemistry. Raashi Khanna was reportedly offered the role of the second lead in the film but declined the offer, and the role eventually went to Divyansha Kaushik.

Tuck Jagadish

Raashi Khanna was approached to play the female lead role opposite Nani in this film. She chose not to take it up due to her dissatisfaction with the character.

Despite rejecting these projects, Raashi Khanna has continued to make a mark in the industry with her impressive performances and diverse roles. Her talent and dedication have earned her a dedicated fan base and established her as one of the most promising actors in South Indian cinema.