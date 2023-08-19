From Flaunting 'Ben' Necklace To Sporting Sexy Bikinis, Jennifer Lopez's August Photo Dump Has Our Heart

Jennifer Lopez’s August diaries are all about looking fab and having fun, sprinkled with some love. This comes not from us, but from the carousel of pictures dropped by the actress-singer on Instagram. Not long ago, JLo celebrated her husband-actor Ben Affleck’s 51st birthday on August 15 by dropping an adorable video on social media. Now, Jennifer who is known to share regular updates about her personal life on the internet has offered her fans some glimpses of how she spent the month of August with her near and dear ones, needless to say, putting her stylish foot forward.

“This Is…August (so far)” captioned Jennifer Lopez on her Instagram handle. JLo was captured striking a candid pose in the first picture, scrolling on her cellphone. She was dressed in a black-and-white striped outfit and put on a brown hat, with the initials of her name emblazoned on them. The actress also sported a pair of black-rimmed sunglasses and opted for a subtle makeover.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Jennifer Lopez surely gave us some tips on how to ace the bikini fashion game. In the second photo, the 54-year-old wore a red bikini that she teamed up with a floral-printed shrug and her statement hat. In the following one, JLo added a boho touch to her beach peripherals, by pairing her white bikini with a vibrant scarf, wrapped around her head. Wearing geometric-shaped sunglasses, she won hearts with her radiant smile.

After sharing a snap of a chocolate birthday cake, she moved on to post some pictures with her friends - singer and vocal coach Stevie Mackey and celebrity stylist Shawn Barton. They were seen chilling beside a pool. Jennifer made a sight for the sore eyes in the next couple of clicks, flaunting her love for dresses. In the first one, The Boy Next Door actress was decked up in a long and flowy yellow dress with balloon sleeves. She styled her outfit with matching jewellery and a yellow sling bag. In the next photo, Jennifer struck a sensuous pose against a railing, donning a high-neck, multi-patterned, thigh-skit gown. She looked like a boss lady in shiny golden high heels.

The last picture was a more personal one, where Jennifer Lopez indirectly hinted at her love and affection towards Ben Affleck. The singer went topless, rocking some silver and diamond accessories. Upon closer inspection, you would definitely spot her neckpiece, which bore the first name of her husband - “Ben” quite daintily.