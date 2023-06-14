From Friendship To Forever, The Enchanting Love Story of Ram Charan and Upasana

Ram Charan is considered one of the biggest stars in the South Indian film industry. The actor enjoys a massive fan following all over the country. He has been part of some of the biggest hits, like Magadheera, Dhruva, Yevadu, Naayak, Rangastalam, etc.

He also rose to global recognition after his blockbuster film RRR won an Oscar in the Best Song category. Apart from being a fantastic actor, Ram is also a successful entrepreneur. Recently, he launched another production house named V Mega Pictures. He also owns an airline, TruJet.

Ram Charan got married to his childhood friend, Upasana Kamineni. They are considered a power couple in the industry and have been complementing each other both professionally and personally. Ram and Upasana met during their college days. Initially, the duo met as casual friends, but later their relationship progressed and they became best friends with each other.

In an interview, Upasana revealed that it was much later that they both realized they had feelings for each other. She added that they both knew that they had to live up to the expectations of their families. She said that they had similar thoughts and problems, and they both had the same belief that working hard is the only way to achieve success.

As per reports, Ram believed that his feelings for Upasana grew during the shooting of his hit film, Magadheera. While the two had maintained a distant relationship since their college days, it was during the filming that Ram understood how much he missed Upasana. And it was shortly after the film’s release that the two began dating each other.

Soon, their families approved their relationship, and the couple tied the knot on June 14, 2012. The wedding was a grand affair, and it was attended by various affluent personalities from the film industry and politics.

Nearly 10 years after their marriage, in December 2023, the power couple announced to the world that they were expecting their first child. Ram had also organised a baby shower for Upasana.