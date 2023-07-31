From Guly Boy Rap To Simmba Dialogue – Proof that Deepika Padukone Is Ranveer Singh's Biggest Cheerleader

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are the ultimate power couple that has us all going “Aww". From their dreamy wedding to their social media PDA, they serve up some serious couple goals! Recently, taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, Ranveer Singh shared a clip in which Deepika can be grooving to the peppy tune of ‘What Jhumka’, one of the foot-tapping numbers from Karan Johar’s film. Later in the video, Ranveer Singh asks Deepika to repeat after himself. He says, “Baby say this is Rocky Randhawa this side". Deepika Padukone obliged him by mouthing the words in a manly voice. Then they both go on to say, “Hi babes! Love you from last life".

This isn’t the first time that Deepika has turned cheerleader for hubby dearest. Back in 2022, Deepika and Ranveer were on a vacation and the latter shared a video from their date night on Instagram, with the caption, “#happynewyear." When Ranveer asked, “Having fun baby?” Deepika replied, “We here to enjoy, what else we here for?” mimicking Ranveer’s accent from their film 83.

In 2019, Ranveer had shared a video on his Instagram wherein Deepika could be seen mimicking Sangram Bhalerao, Ranveer’s character from Simmba. She mimicked, “Aye, aaya police”. Ranveer had captioned the video as, “My Cheerleader”, followed by heart emojis. Deepika had earlier mouthed Gully Boy’s rap, Apna Time Ayega, too.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, releases in cinemas on July 28. The makers held an official premiere of the film in Mumbai on Tuesday and the reviews are already out. But the face that everyone missed at the screening was that of Ranveer Singh’s wifey dearest, Deepika Padukone, who was in Hyderabad for a shoot. On Saturday, Ranveer took to Instagram to share a picture of himself and Deepika in the car. The story’s caption read, “Taking her to see Rocky Rani".