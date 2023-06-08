From Hera Pheri To Wanted, 5 Successful Adaptations Of South Indian Movies

The pattern of remaking South’s superhit films in Bollywood goes way back. When a movie is remade, many times the audience doesn’t love it as much as the original. But there have been many such Hindi films that are remade from Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, or Malayalam films that have received immense love and appreciation from the audience and have been huge box office successes.

Today, let us take a look at five such Bollywood films that are remakes of South’s superhit movies.

1. Hera Pheri:

This 2000 comedy film starring Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, and Suniel Shetty in pivotal roles has been shortlisted as one of the best Bollywood comedy films of all time. Not only that, it also enjoys a huge cult following to this day. But very few people know that this blockbuster movie is a remake of a 1989 Malayalam film called Ramji Rao Speaking. Ramji Rao Speaking was also remade as Arangetra Velai in Tamil, Dhanalakshmi I Love You in Telugu, and Trin Trin in Kannada.

2. Kabir Singh:

Shahid Kapoor’s super hit film Kabir Singh is the remake of Vijay Deverakonda’s hit Telugu film, Arjun Reddy. However, both Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Deverakonda received immense appreciation for their portrayals of alcoholic surgeons. Both movies were written and directed by Sandeep Vanga himself. However, it was also remade in Tamil and titled Adithya Varma.

3. Bhool Bhulaiyaa:

This Priyadarshan film is among the few Bollywood films that portray a perfect balance of comedy and horror. And no one can forget the outstanding performance of Vidya Balan’s Manjulika. However, this film is a remake of the Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu, in which Malayali actress Shobana played the role of a possessed woman. On the other hand, superstar Mohanlal played Akshay Kumar’s role. This film was not only remade in Hindi but also in Kannada, Tamil, and Bengali.

4. Singham:

Ajay Devgan’s film ‘Singham’ took him to new heights of success. Ajay Devgan’s brilliance, as an action hero was seen in this film. This movie is a remake of the Tamil film Singam. But this film, directed by Rohit Shetty left the original film far behind in terms of collection.

5. Wanted:

The dialogues of Salman Khan’s 2009 film Wanted are still very popular among fans. However, this superhit film is a remake of the Telugu film Pokiri, featuring Mahesh Babu in the lead role.