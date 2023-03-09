There was a time when several restrictions were imposed on women. They couldn’t even imagine being part of professions like theatre and cinema. These spaces were considered taboo for them and were solely reserved for men. Even the characters of women were essayed by men in theatres. This changed when Dadasaheb Phalke, popularly remembered as the father of Indian cinema, decided to rope in actresses. He cast two actresses, Durgabai Kamat (Parvati’s role) and her daughter Kamlabai Gokhale (Mohini’s role) in his film Mohini Bhasmasur (1913). Durgabai created history by being the first female actor in Indian cinema, while Kamlabai became the first female child actor. Despite having an important role in the history of Indian cinema, Durgabai has been largely forgotten today.

The details about her, which are available in the public domain, are due to an interview conducted with Kamlabai. According to that interview, Durgabai was reportedly born in 1879 and completed her education till the seventh standard. At that time, the seventh standard was considered the equivalent of the tenth standard of today’s time. She tied the nuptial knot with Anand Nanoskar, a history teacher at the JJ School of Arts in Mumbai. Unfortunately, their marriage didn’t work out and the two divorced in 1903. After they parted ways, she decided to raise her then-three-year-old daughter Kamlabai on her own. Keeping in mind the conservative outlook of society at that time, this was a bold decision taken by Durgabai. She was jobless, but she decided to be courageous enough to support her daughter’s future. With fewer options available to earn a living, she decided to embark on the acting profession.

Durgabai faced a lot of roadblocks to choosing acting as her profession, which was considered depraved at that time. Durgabai was also shunned by her Brahmin community due to this work. She was not liked by men, who couldn’t bear the fact that there was an increase in the competition for playing female characters. Despite all these difficulties, Durgabai remained valiant and decided to continue her journey as an actress. She had joined a travelling theatre too, due to which the mother-daughter duo shifted places continuously. Due to this, Kamlabai couldn’t go to school, but she was homeschooled by her mother. Durgabai died at the age of 117.

