Film sequels are not new to Bollywood. Several brilliant films have sequels and the audience applauded them. Over the years, though, there have been films whose sequels performed poorly in theatres. Following the success of the first film, sequels were made, but this sequel failed miserably at the box office. Along with this, the filmmakers had to deal with the backlash from the public over the sequel’s plot. Today, let’s take a look at the Bollywood films whose sequels failed to impress the viewers in the theatres and were huge flops.

Hungama 2

Director Priyadarshan’s multi-starrer comedy film Hungama, which was released in the year 2003 received immense love from the viewers. The movie is still considered one of the best comedies ever written. Starring Akshaye Khanna, Paresh Rawal, Aftab Shivdasani and Rimi Sen in the lead roles, with Shakti Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Tiku Talsania and Shoma Anand playing supporting roles, the film was a joyous ride.

After this, in the year 2021, the sequel of Hungama was made. However, the film failed to captivate audiences on its opening day in theatres. The movie featured Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan Jafri and Pranitha Subhash in pivotal roles. The movie received negative reviews from critics who criticised the Hungama 2’s writing, direction and performances.

Welcome Back

Nana Patekar, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Katrina Kaif, Feroz Khan and Mallika Sherawat starrer comedy film Welcome was released in 2007. This comedy, directed by Anees Bazmee, was a super hit. People still watch this movie with a lot of interest.

After the success of this film, Anees Bazmee made the sequel Welcome Back in 2015. The movie featured an ensemble cast that included Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, John Abraham, Shruti Haasan, Shiney Ahuja and Ankita Shrivastava, with Dimple Kapadia, Paresh Rawal and Naseeruddin Shah. But the viewers did not like this sequel at all. Welcome Back performed very poorly at the box office.

Love Aaj Kal

The romantic drama, Love Aaj Kal, directed by Imtiaz Ali starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles in 2009 was a huge commercial success at the box office. Viewers loved the pairing and chemistry of Saif and Deepika. This film turned out to be extremely popular among the younger generation.

After this, the sequel of the film titled Love Aaj Kal 2 was released on Valentine’s Day of 2020, starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, and flopped badly at the box office.

Read all the Latest Movies News here