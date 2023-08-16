From Jailer To Gadar 2, Know The Films That Set Indian Box Office On Fire

In a monumental weekend that spanned from August 10 to 13, multiplexes and cinema halls bore witness to an unprecedented surge in ticket bookings, fueled by the release of highly anticipated films including Gadar 2, Jailer, OMG 2, and Bhola Shankar. This surge has propelled the combined gross box office collection to an astonishing figure of over Rs 390 crore. The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) and the Producers Guild of India (PGI) jointly issued a statement heralding this remarkable achievement. According to their declaration, this weekend etched a new chapter in the annals of cinematic history, setting a “new all-time theatrical gross box office record" within the industry’s century-long existence.

Cinemas make history as JAILER, GADAR 2, OMG 2 and BHOLA SHANKAR together create sensation at the Box Office. Multiplex Association of India (MAI) and Producers Guild of India (Guild) announce record breaking numbers pic.twitter.com/f6ISfJEyX8— Multiplex Association Of India (@MAofIndia) August 14, 2023

The statement further illuminated that the weekend attracted an impressive audience turnout of more than 2.10 crore viewers to cinemas across the country. This collective attendance marks the highest combined admissions record over the past decade, underscoring the exceptional allure of the films presented during this record-smashing period.

Among the stellar lineup, Gadar 2 and Jailer emerged as clear frontrunners, showcasing outstanding performances at the box office. Gadar 2, which graced the silver screen on August 11, has already amassed a staggering Rs 135 crore in earnings until August 13. Meanwhile, Jailer has achieved nothing short of a phenomenal run, crossing the remarkable milestone of Rs 200 crore within just six days of its release. It is to be noted that reports indicate that Jailer has claimed the coveted title of the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2023, surpassing the achievement of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan II.

On a slightly contrasting note, OMG 2 embarked on a more measured journey at the box office, securing Rs 10.26 crore on its debut day, August 11. Currently, the film’s overall collection stands at Rs 73.67 crore, and industry experts anticipate it may soon breach the coveted Rs 100 crore mark, possibly within the upcoming weekend.

Despite that, not all releases experienced the same triumphant fate. Chiranjeevi starrer Bholaa Shankar faced a disappointing reception, characterized by lacklustre box office collections prompted by unfavourable reviews. Despite being highly anticipated and headlined by the acclaimed Mega Star, the film, produced with a budget of Rs 80 crore, has struggled to amass a mere Rs 27 crore. Speculation about strained relations between Chiranjeevi and the film’s producer, Anil Sunkara, circulated within the industry, further impacting its performance.

In response to these rumours, Anil Sunkara took to Twitter to refute the claims, categorically dismissing them as “BASELESS & SENSELESS." He urged the public to disregard such misinformation and avoid unnecessary discussions.

Bholaa Shankar, a remake of the Tamil film Vedalam, encountered a challenging journey at the box office, underscoring the unpredictable nature of the film industry.