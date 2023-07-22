From Kayal to Sundari, TV Serials Compete For Top Spots In The Latest TRP Ratings

Television channels are flooded with numerous serials airing daily, but only a handful of them manage to capture the attention of the viewers. The Television Rating Point (TRP) system becomes the crucial metric to determine the most-watched serials. Every channel strives to secure the top spot in TRP ratings by introducing new serials and reality shows, leading to intense competition.

In the latest TRP ratings, the top 10 most-watched serials across various Tamil television channels have been unveiled. Topping the TRP charts, Kayal from Sun TV emerges as the most-watched serial, capturing first place with a remarkable rating of 11.52. Earning a remarkable rating of 10.65, Ethir Neechal on Sun TV secures the second position.

Stepping closer to the top, Vaanathai Pola on Sun TV claims the third spot with a rating of 10.19. The fourth rank is jointly occupied by Iniya from Sun TV and ‘Baakiyalakshmi’ from Star Vijay, both scoring a rating of 9.34.

Sundari, another Sun TV serial, grabs the fifth spot with a rating of 9.27. Sitting comfortably at the seventh position is Sirakkadikka Aasai on Star Vijay with a rating of 7.18. Climbing higher, Mr Manaivi on Sun TV secures the sixth position, garnering a rating of 8.95.

Vijay TV’s Chirakadikka Aasi significantly improved its position, securing the seventh spot with 7.18 points. Aanantha Raagam from Sun TV captures the eighth spot, earning a rating of 6.99.

Moving up the ranks, Pandian Stores on Star Vijay claims the ninth spot with a rating of 6.79. In the end, sitting at the tenth position is Karthigai Deepam on Zee Tamil with a rating of 5.82.

The TRP ratings not only reflect the popularity of these serials but also fuel the fierce competition among television channels to secure the top positions. The continuous battle for viewership supremacy ensures that the entertainment industry remains dynamic and captivating for its audience.

Apart from the top 10 serials, BARC also released the top 5 channels of the 28th week. In the latest weekly TRP ratings, Sun TV claims the top spot, followed by STAR Vijay at the second position. Zee Tamil secures the third spot while KTV ranks fourth. Finally, Kalaignar TV takes the fifth position.