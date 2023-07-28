From Let's Get Married To Pizza 3, Kollywood Movies Releasing This Friday

The Tamil film industry is producing some of the most exciting content for cinemagoers. This week, films, like Let’s Get Married, produced by Dhoni Entertainments, Love, Dinosaurs, DD Returns, and more, are all set to hit theatres today, i.e., July 28. The audience is quite excited about some of these releases, and the makers have expected that people will flock to theatres in large numbers to watch them. There has been a lot of hype for some of these flicks that are all set to release today. So, let’s look at the Tamil films that are releasing in theatres today:

Let’s Get Married (LGM): One of the highly anticipated Tamil films, Let’s Get Married (LGM), is all set to release in theatres today. The film’s hype is because it is produced under the banner of Dhoni Entertainments, which is run by Former Indian cricketer MS Dhoni and his wife, Sakshi Singh Dhoni. It is touted to be a comedy family drama and is directed by Ramesh Thamilmani. It stars Harish Kalyan, Ivana, Yogi Babu, Nadhiya, Venkat Prabhu, and more in prominent roles.

Dinosaurs: Another exciting film that releases in theatres is Dinosaurs. It is backed by Romeo Pictures and is helmed by MR Madhavan. It stars Udhay Karthik and Sai Priya Deva in the lead roles, along with Srrini, Maneksha D, Janaki Suresh, and many others in supporting roles.

Love: In the world of thriller films, Kollywood is all set to witness the release of a film named Love. It is directed by debutant RP Bala and stars Bharath and Vani Bhojan in the lead roles. Recently, the trailer for the film was released, and it has impressed netizens. The makers are excited about the theatrical release of the film.

DD Returns: DD Returns is a horror comedy film directed by Prem Anand S. The lead roles in the film are played by Santharam and Surabhi, with Redin Kingsley, Maran, Pradeep Rawat, Rajendran, Ramdoss, and many others in supporting roles.

Pizza 3: Another horror comedy film that is going to clash with DD Returns on the Tamil box office is Pizza 3. The film is directed by Mohan Govind and is produced under the banner of Thirukumaran Entertainment. The film has an ensemble cast including Ashwin Kakumanu, Pavithrah Marimuthu, Gaurav Narayanan, Abhishek Shankar, Kaali Venkat, Anupama Kumar, Raveena Daha, Kuraishi, Yogi, and Subiksha in prominent roles.