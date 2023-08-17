From Pathaan To Varisu, The Biggest Theatrical Releases Of 2023

2023 was the year of many blockbuster hit films, which drew a large number of audiences to the theatres. Films like Pathaan, The Kerala Story and Varisu made huge collections and received support from the audience. Today, let us take a look at the Indian movies which have been watched by the maximum number of people this year, till now.

Pathaan

Pathaan became one of the biggest films ever made in India. The Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer were immensely loved and supported by the audience. According to reports, the film was watched by 3.49 crore people in the country. John Abraham played a negative role in the film, it was directed by Siddharth Anand.

Adipurush

The film was embroiled in controversies ever since its release. It was heavily criticised for its usage of CGI, and its dialogues. Despite these, the film witnessed a massive footfall in the theatres because of Prabhas’ star power. The film was watched by 1.69 crore people. Adipurush was directed by Om Raut.

The Kerala Story

Sudipto Sen’s The Kerala Story dealt with a sensitive topic but was able to garner support from the audience. The collections for the film showed that it was a super hit, and it was seen by 1.5 crore people.

Varisu

Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Varisu was a huge hit, collecting more than Rs 500 crore at the box-office. It was directed by Vamshi Paidipally and also stars Rashmika Mandanna. It has been watched by a 1.40 crore audience.

Ponniyin Selvan 2

Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan also makes the list of the biggest films of 2023. The cast of the film includes Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Jayam Ravi, Karthi and Trisha. The number of people who watched the film is 1.35 crore.

Waltair Veerayya

Waltair Veerayya stars Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles, and it was directed by Bobby Kolli. The film is another South superhit which grossed around Rs 225 crore at the box-office. It was seen by an audience of 1.18 crore.

