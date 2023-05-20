From Pawan Kalyan's Bro To Sye By SS Rajamouli: Tollywood Films With Single Title

Despite the saying ‘What is in that name?’We all are familiar with the importance of a movie’s title. There has been a new trend among South movies of giving films single-card titles. Today, let us shed some light on Telugu dramas with such names.

Here is a list of some South movies with single-card titles:

1. Bro (BRO)

The most recent example of Telugu films with single-card titles is Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej’s Bro. For the unaware, the drama is a remake of the Tamil movie Vinodaya Seetham with Samudrakhani as the lead. Even before its release, Bro has managed to create a lot of excitement among movie buffs.

2. Awe

Filmmaker Prashanth Varma also opted to name his drama featuring Kajal Aggarwal, Nithya Menen, and Regina Cassandra Awe.

3.Sye

RRR and Baahubali fame director SS Rajamouli came up with sports entertainer Sye back in 2004. The project saw Nithin and Genelia D’Souza in key roles.

4. Dhee

Manchu Vishnu and Genelia Nayika were seen as the leads of the 2007 laughter ride, Dhee, which was made under the direction of Srinu Vytla.

5. Om

Kalyan Ram Nandamuri’s fronted action thriller Om was unable to perform as per expectations at the box office.

6. I

Director S Shankar and Vikram collaborated for the 2015 romantic thriller I. Despite enjoying a unique storyline, the film was not a box-office success.

7. Key

Jagapathi Babu’s 2011 psychological thriller Key is another example of a Telugu drama with a single-card title. The film is an adaptation of the Hollywood movie Exam.

8. 3

This romantic thriller 3 with Dhanush, and Shruti Haasan as the protagonists turned out to be a disaster at the ticket counters.

9. Clue

This single-card title movie that went unnoticed was released in November 2022.

10. G

Did you know that a Telugu drama with the title G was even released in the cinema halls?