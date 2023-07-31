From Preeti In Kabir Singh To Reet In Bhool Bhulaiya 2, The Journey Of Kiara Advani

As Kiara Advani rings her birthday today, she has another reason to celebrate - a decade in the film industry, marked by tremendous growth and success. The stunning actress made her debut in 2014 with the film Fugly, which unfortunately didn’t create waves at the box office. Kiara’s dedication and acting prowess soon shone through, propelling her to become one of the most sought-after actresses in Bollywood. On this special occasion, let’s take a look at her remarkable journey so far and the movies that have defined her career.

Her debut film Fugly, a drama-thriller directed by Kabir Sadanand, might not have received the desired response, but it was just the beginning of Kiara’s journey. She bounced back with a bang in the 2016 biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, where she portrayed the real-life wife of Indian cricket legend, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Her exceptional performance garnered widespread acclaim, captivating audiences and critics alike.

Subsequently, Kiara starred in the film Machine in 2017, which, unfortunately, couldn’t replicate the success of her previous venture. Nevertheless, she ventured beyond Bollywood and made a mark in the Telugu film industry with Bharat Aane Nenu in 2018, winning hearts and earning a significant box office collection of approximately Rs. 187.6-225 crore.

Kiara’s career took a remarkable turn with her participation in the anthology film Lust Stories in 2018. The film, comprising four short stories directed by Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, and Dibakar Banerjee, received immense praise, and Kiara’s performance was hailed by critics and fans alike.

Her Telugu film Vinaya Vidheya Rama opposite Ram Charan and co-starring Vivek Oberoi and Prashanth was a resounding success, grossing Rs. 95 crore at the box office. The versatile actress then enchanted audiences with her appearance in the song First Class from the movie Kalank, alongside Varun Dhawan, winning hearts once again.

However, the turning point in Kiara’s career came with the 2019 blockbuster Kabir Singh, a Hindi remake of a Telugu film. The movie’s enormous success, with a worldwide collection of Rs. 379.2 crore, catapulted her to new heights of stardom. She followed this with yet another hit, Good Newwz, which amassed Rs. 318.57 crore globally, cementing her position as one of the most bankable stars in the industry.

Amid the pandemic, Kiara continued to shine through the digital world, impressing the audience with her performance in the film Guilty. She later starred in movies like Laxmi with Akshay Kumar and Indoo Ki Jawani adding to her list of successful projects.

Kiara’s versatility as an actress was evident in her diverse roles between 2021 and 2022, as she effortlessly portrayed characters in blockbuster movies like Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Jug Jugg Jeeyo, before featuring in Disney+ Hotstar’s Govinda Naam Mera.

Looking ahead, the talented actress has an exciting lineup of projects. She will share the screen with Ram Charan in Shankar Game Changer and reunite with Hrithik Roshan in War 2. What’s more, fans can also look forward to seeing her romance her husband, Siddharth Malhotra, in Adal Badal.