From Rs 500 In College To Millions Now, The Incredible Journey Of Keerthy Suresh

South Indian actresses have captivated the audience with their work and carved a special place in the hearts of the audience. It is a known fact that many of the actresses we love and know today started their careers with small roles for which they were paid a small amount of money. One such actress is Keerthy Suresh.

Keerthy Suresh was born in Chennai, on October 17, 1992. Her father is the film producer G Suresh Kumar and her mother Menaka is an actress. Keerthy made her film debut with Priyadarshan’s Geethaanjali in 2002. Although she had worked as a child artist before, she got her first salary when she was in college. She participated in a fashion show for which she was given Rs 500. According to her, this was her first remuneration as this was the money she was paid for her own work.

Some of her most famous films include Mahanati, Ring Master, Nenu Local, Sarkar, Sarkaru Vaari Paata and more. For Mahanati she won the National Film Award for Best Actress. It was a biographical drama directed by Nag Ashwin. She portrayed the late actress Savitri in the film.

According to reports, Keerthy Suresh is one of the highest-paid actresses in the South. In 2021, she was placed in Forbes India’s “30 under 30" list. Forbes India wrote about Keerthy Suresh, “Keerthy has earned her stripes in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films, impressing with her spontaneity."

According to reports, Keerthy Suresh charges up to Rs 1 to 3 crore per film. Recently, she was seen in Dasara opposite Nani which was a blockbuster. She was reportedly paid Rs 2 crore for playing the character Vennela in the film. She is also seen in Mari Selvaraj’s Maamannan which was released on June 29. Her upcoming films include Bholaa Shankar alongside Chiranjeevi, Revolver Rita for Netflix and Hombale Films’ Raghuthatha.