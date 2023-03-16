Some Bollywood celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor and Alia Bhatt established their names in the industry at a very young age. Do you ever question whether such actors sacrificed their education? Most of the stars in B-town have graduated from college, and some of them haven’t even finished their schooling. Here is the list of Bollywood celebrities who showed that education isn’t everything:

Salman Khan

The ‘Bhaijaan’ of Bollywood completed his schooling at the Scindia School, Gwalior. Reportedly, Salman Khan received various proposals for modelling and films during his higher secondary education. The Dabbang actor decided not to enrol in college and pursued his passion for acting.

Deepika Padukone

The Pathaan actress accepted in an interview that she left graduation for a modelling career.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor has not even completed high school. The Saawariya actor allegedly scored 54% in his 10th grade. He informed his parents that he doesn’t want to study more.

Katrina Kaif

Various media reports have said that before coming to India, Katrina Kaif’s financial situation was unstable. She has taken home tuition as a means of education rather than formally passing out of school.

Aamir Khan

The ‘perfectionist’ of the B- Town did not enrol in college after completing Class 12. He joined a theatre company and became a full-time actor. At the age of 16, Aamir Khan worked as an assistant director in a silent film named Paranoia, directed by his school friend Aditya Bhattacharya.

Kangana Ranaut

The ‘Queen’ of Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut completed schooling in Chandigarh. She later wanted to pursue a career in medicine but her dream was shattered when she could not pass Class 12. The Lock Upp host fled from her home and became a successful actress in Indian cinema.

Arjun Kapoor

Reportedly, the Ki and Ka actor Arjun Kapoor has not completed Class 12. He failed in Class 12 and thus, never thought to complete his studies.

Alia Bhatt

The new mom of the film industry completed her schooling at Jamnabai Narsee School in Mumbai. She made her debut in 2012 with the film Student of the Year. And after the success of the film, Alia Bhatt did not feel like going to college.

Read all the Latest Movies News here