With the increase in big-budget movies, the remuneration of A-list actors has also increased tremendously in the past few years. South superstars are also overtaking Bollywood actors in the list of actors who are paid more than Rs 100 crore for a film. From Bollywood’s Badshah Shah Rukh Khan to Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, the high success rate of these actors clearly proves that the taste of audiences has changed over the years and they are now moving towards more versatile content. Today, let’s take a look at the highest-paid actors who charge more than Rs 100 crore per film.

1. India’s richest actor Shah Rukh Khan is the first in the list of actors who are paid upward of Rs 100 crore for a film. According to reports, Shah Rukh was paid Rs 120 crore for Pathaan. Shah Rukh also got a 60 per cent share in the profits of the film, as per reports.

2. Another actor who earns more than Rs 100 crore per film is Aamir Khan. Aamir reportedly charges Rs 100 to 150 crore for acting in one movie. Apart from this, Aamir also gets 70 per cent of the profits that his movie makes.

3. Bollywood’s bhaijaan Salman Khan is another actor who is paid more than Rs 100 crore per film. He was reportedly paid Rs 130 crore for his 2017 spy action thriller movie Tiger Zinda Hai. Salman also got a share in the profits of the film.

4. Telugu superstar Allu Arjun is another actor who is paid more than Rs 100 crore for a single project. The actor became a pan-India star after appearing in the action drama film Pushpa: The Rise. The movie was a huge hit at the box office and emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film in 2021.

5. Actor Prabhas become a pan-India star after appearing in the epic action film Baahubali: The Beginning. According to reports, the actor charges over Rs 100 crore for a film. After Baahubali, Prabhas is one of the highest-paid Indian actors.

6. Actor Thalapathy Vijay is one of the highest-paid actors in India. He is next on the list of actors who are paid more than Rs 100 crore for one film. Vijay reportedly charges Rs 120 to 150 crore for his movies. If reports are to be believed, Vijay received Rs 125 crore for his latest release Varisu.

7, Another actor who is paid more than Rs 100 crore for one film is superstar Rajinikanth. He has been ruling the Tamil entertainment industry for many decades. The actor charges around Rs 150 crore for a film, according to reports.

8. Even though Akshay Kumar recently gave back-to-back movies that were not able to impress the viewers, the actor’s remuneration speaks of his humongous stardom. According to sources, the actor charged Rs 135 crore to act in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan 2.

