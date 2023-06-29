From Shah Rukh Khan To Riteish Deshmukh, 5 Versatile Actors Who Played Powerful Villains

In the world of Bollywood, there exist antagonists whose captivating personalities often outshine the lead heroes of the films. These exceptional actors have the ability to steal the spotlight and leave a lasting impression on audiences with their memorable dialogues, distinctive mannerisms, and undeniable charisma. Their commanding presence is a testament to their excellence in the craft of acting, making them truly remarkable in their own right.

Shah Rukh Khan (Darr): The audience will always remember the power-packed acting of King Khan as an antagonist Rahul Mehra in Darr. Shah Rukh Khan dominated all the scenes in the film which he had with his towering on-screen personality. King Khan has fantastic villain performances in Baazigar and Anjaam as well, but his acting skills in Darr are remembered the most.

Amrish Puri (Mr India): Veteran actor Amrish Puri is remembered for playing the iconic villain Mogambo in Mr India. Mogambo was an eccentric retired army general. His catchphrase “Mogambo khush hua” made the role even more popular among the masses. A sci-fi fantasy film, Mr India starring Anil Kapoor and Sridevi, remains one of Amrish Puri’s most famous films even today.

Kulbhushan Kharbanda (Shaan): Kulbhushan Kharbanda is critically acclaimed for playing the role of a bald-headed villain Shakal in Shaan. According to the reports, this character was modeled after the James Bond villains with high-tech technology at his disposal. From an evil smile to a terrifying personality, Shakal’s character can send chills down the spine of viewers even today. Shaan was Kulbhushan Kharbanda’s entrance to mainstream commercial cinema.

Sanjay Dutt (KGF 2 and Agneepath): Sanjay Dutt has left the viewers impressed with his antagonist roles in KGF 2 (Adheera) and Agneepath (Kancha Cheena). In an interview, Dutt talked about how it was tough for him to wear heavy armour in the sun for playing Adheera’s role. One of the most sought-after actors, Sanjay Dutt has a stellar body of work as a villain besides these two films as well.

Riteish Deshmukh in Ek Villain: Riteish played the role of a middle-class man named Rakesh whose wife thinks that he is a useless person. Rakesh is shown venting out his frustration by killing random women. Riteish won accolades for his role from the audience and critics.