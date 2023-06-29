From Shah Rukh Khan To Thalapathy Vijay, Look At The Most Popular Actors In India

In the realm of Indian entertainment, the King Khan of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, continues to dominate the hearts of fans. In a recent ranking, Shah Rukh Khan secured the second position, solidifying his immense popularity among the masses. The list, compiled by Ormax Media for the month of February, saw Shah Rukh Khan’s rise in popularity following the release of his highly anticipated film, Pathaan. Despite his impressive climb, Vijay Thalapathy retains the crown as the most popular Indian actor. Joining this exclusive list’s esteemed ranks is the charismatic Salman Khan, who adds his star power to the lineup. With these incredible talents leading the pack, the world of Indian cinema continues to dazzle and captivate audiences both at home and abroad.

While sharing the list Oramax wrote, “Ormax Stars India Loves: Most popular male film stars in India (Feb 2023).”

Allu Arjun’s popularity plummeted at this point. In January, the actor was the second most popular. In February, he went down to rank six. Prabhas went from fourth to third place when Allu Arjun’s popularity fell. Yes, he is India’s third most popular male star as per reports from February 2023.

On the other hand, Ajith Kumar, who was ranked eighth in January, is now ranked fourth. Jr. NTR also made it to the top five after ranking seventh last month. He is ranked fifth on the list.

Suriya dropped off the list, making room for Salman Khan. Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan are currently ranked seventh and eighth, respectively. In January, Akshay was the fourth most popular.

However, it’s worth noting that Ram Charan and Yash remain on the list, holding strong as the ninth and tenth most popular actors, respectively.

Before this, Ormax released its other top 10 male actors for December 2022. Akshay Kumar was ranked first among the top ten male Hindi film stars in that list. Based on consumer research and data analytics, the list places actors Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan second and third, respectively.

With his most recent films, Rakshabandhan and Ram Setu, which were only moderately successful, Akshay has had a relatively quiet year. This year, however, looks very bright for the actor, with huge flicks like OMG2, and Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan 2 in the pipeline.