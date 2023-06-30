From Sonakshi Sinha To Shilpa Shetty, Actresses Who Have A Strict No-Kiss Policy In Place

Kissing scenes have become increasingly common in Bollywood films. They are featured across genres, from romantic to comedic, and are seen among both young and mature actors. However, there are many actors in the industry who have consciously refrained from engaging in kissing scenes throughout their filmography. Despite the belief held by some that a lack of such scenes may negatively impact the success of a movie, these actors have managed to shine without resorting to on-screen kissing.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia, who have finally confirmed their relationship following months of speculation, made their onscreen debut together in the Netflix anthology film Lust Stories 2. Tamannaah shared in an interview that she decided to break her “no-kiss" clause for the first time with this film.

She confessed that she came from a school of thought that she would never kiss on the screen. The actress, who has been in the acting business for 18 years now, had done only a little intimate scenes. However, with Lust Stories 2, the actress broke her 18-years no-kiss policy and stepped out of her comfort zone.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty, who made her comeback in Bollywood with the film Hungama 2, reportedly included a no-kiss policy in her contract. While the actress has been known for her bold scenes in the early stages of her career, it is notable that she has consciously avoided including any kissing scenes in her films.

Sonakshi Sinha

According to mensxp.com, Sonakshi Sinha, who made her debut in Salman Khan’s Dabangg, also adheres to the no-kissing policy on screen. She has consciously avoided doing lip-lock scenes in all of her films saying that it makes her uncomfortable.

Jannat Zubair

Actress-influencer Jannat Zubair, who has a huge fan following on social media, is selective about what she shares on her page. She wants to continue acting but has a lifelong “no-kissing policy." She had once said, “when I had to do an intimate scene with a co-star in ‘Tu Aashiqui’, I had a no kissing scene policy from the beginning. How would I have done it then? Papa told me not to do kissing scenes in shows.

Salman Khan

If there’s one thing that is off the list for Salman Khan, it is on-screen kissing. Salman strictly adheres to this rule. He nearly broke his no-kiss policy while filming “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai." However, he found a way around it and did not actually kiss Disha Patani. Instead, her mouth was covered with duct tape, allowing Salman Khan to maintain his no-kiss policy and uphold his clean record.

Riteish Deshmukh

Riteish Deshmukh is among the actors who choose not to engage in lip-lock scenes in films. It is said that he declined a kissing scene in the movie Jane Kaha Se Ayi Hai. But he broke the policy as kissed he kissed his wife Genelia D’Souza in their Marathi film Ved.

Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol, who has recently made a comeback, has consistently adhered to the no-kiss policy throughout his career. It needs to be seen if Animal, his next, has no such scene in store.