From Tarla To Queen, 5 Emotional Dramas That Struck A Chord With Audience

Certain movies leave an everlasting impact on the audience, transcending time and leaving viewers emotionally moved with each watch. These films not only tasted success at the box office but also etched a special place in people’s hearts. With captivating stories and unforgettable characters, they continue to create history even years after their release. Let’s take a glimpse into some of these soul-stirring movies that left an indelible mark on Bollywood.

Tarla: Delving into the life and legacy of the iconic culinary figure, Tarla Dalal, this film takes viewers on an emotional journey. It narrates the story of Tarla Dalal during the early liberalisation period when she empowered women through the art of cooking. Directed by Piyush Gupta, the film features Huma Qureshi and Sharib Hashmi in significant roles. Tarla’s inspiring journey as one of the country’s best chefs will tug at your heartstrings. Available on the OTT platform ZEE5, this movie is a touching tribute to a culinary maven. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n0-_OZDjU2g

Maurh: This Punjabi biographical historical drama, also released on ZEE5, is directed by Jatinder Mauhar. The film portrays the lives of Jeon and Kishna Maurh, who bravely rebelled against the oppression of the British and Zamindars in pre-partition Punjab. Starring Ammy Virk, Dev Kharoud, and Vikramjeet Virk, Maurh takes viewers on an emotional ride as it portrays the struggles and sacrifices of these unsung heroes. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mKMpJRSZkYE

Dangal: Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film features Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles. The film is based on the real-life story of Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari, one of India’s finest female wrestlers. Dangal captures the emotional journey of a father and coach, who relentlessly trains his daughters to achieve greatness. The movie strikes an emotional chord, celebrating the spirit of perseverance and empowerment. Dangal continues to touch hearts and is available on Netflix. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x_7YlGv9u1g

Chhalaang: Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha’s sports black comedy film carved a special place in viewers’ hearts. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the movie revolves around a sports teacher who discovers the importance of an encouraging environment for children. Chhalaang beautifully blends humour, emotion, and a meaningful message. Available on Amazon Prime Video, this film will leave you enamoured with its endearing characters and heartwarming story. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BY-0SbSF2dE

Queen: Kangana Ranaut’s career-defining film, Queen, is a gem among Bollywood classics. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the comedy-drama revolves around Rani, whose marriage is called off at the last moment. Determined to take control of her life, she embarks on her honeymoon alone, discovering herself and making new friends along the way. Queen effortlessly blends strong emotions with delightful comedy, making it a heartwarming experience for viewers. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KGC6vl3lzf0