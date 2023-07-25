From The Trial To Adhura, 5 New Indian Web Series That Are A Must-watch

In today’s era, OTT platforms are ruling the roost. Whether it’s the latest movies, web series, or live TV, everything is available on these streaming platforms, making OTT the go-to choice for many. We have curated a list of 5 new Indian web series that are currently dominating the OTT. Don’t miss out on these trending shows. Check out the list below!

The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha

Disney + Hotstar launched its web series titled The Trial on July 14. The series is an adaptation of Robert King and Michelle King’s renowned show, The Good Wife. Directed by Suparna Varma and featuring Kajol in the lead role, The Trial revolves around the journey of a housewife who, after 10 years, decides to return to work at a law firm to take charge of her family and her independence.

Adhura

On July 7, Amazon Prime Video released its first-ever Hindi horror series, directed by Ananya Banerjee and Gauravv K Chawla. The star-studded cast includes Ishwak Singh, Rijul Ray, Poojan Chhabra, Sahil Salathia, Zoa Morani, and Aru Krishansh Verma. Alongside them, Rasika Dugal, Shrenik Arora, and Rahul Dev take on pivotal roles in this thrilling series. Adhura brings to light significant themes like abandonment, alienation, and neglect.

The Night Manager

The second season of The Night Manager was released on Disney + Hotstar on June 29 and has been gaining immense popularity. The duo of Shaan (Aditya Roy Kapur) and Shailendra (Anil Kapoor) has been ruling the hearts of viewers ever since its OTT release. The Night Manager Season 2, offers stunning visuals, exceptional performances, and a captivating storyline that makes it a must-watch.

Asur 2

Asur has been receiving immense love from the audience on OTT, with both its seasons being highly popular. The first season, produced by Tanveer Bookwala, aired on Voot and premiered on March 2, 2020. The second season, backed by Bombay Fables, Bhavesh Mandalia, Sejal Shah, and Gaurav Shukla, aired on JioCinema and premiered on June 1, this year. This gripping series continues to dominate the top trends on OTT with its compelling storyline.

Farzi

Shahid Kapoor’s debut web series, Farzi, created quite a stir the moment it was released on Amazon Prime Video. Since its release, the series has been ruling the OTT platform. The overwhelming response indicates that audiences are still hooked on Shahid’s performance, and their anticipation for the second part of the series is now at an all-time high.