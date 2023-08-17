From Turkey To Telangana, How This Producer Is Helping Bring Two Cinemas Together

A significant stride towards enhancing collaboration between the Telugu and Turkish film industries has been initiated by Tajamul Hussain, the visionary CEO and founder of Filmi Indo-Turkish Alliance, Hashmi Group. This pioneering effort has the potential to reshape the landscape of cinematic cooperation between these two creative powerhouses.

Hussain’s company specialises in film production and line production, offering an extensive array of facilities to international filmmakers and various production houses. From picturesque shooting locations in Turkey to crew members, equipment, transportation services, state-of-the-art art studios, and an exceptional talent management team, their comprehensive services cater to every requirement.

Recently, Hussain embarked on a journey from Turkey to Telangana, with the aim of forging connections with the thriving talent in the Telugu film industry. His endeavour bore fruit as he engaged in fruitful discussions with prominent figures within the Telugu industry. Notably, he met with Vishnu Manchu, a renowned lead actor in Telugu films and President of the Movie Artist Association.

This meeting bore testament to the immense potential of cross-border collaborations to bring unique and impactful projects to audiences. In addition to that, he had a positive exchange with Naresh, an influential producer, actor, and former president of the Movie Artist Association, further solidifying their mutual commitment to cooperative ventures that promise innovation.

During these meetings, Hussain expounded on the history of Turkish film tourism and highlighted incentives offered by the Turkish government, including subsidies and tax breaks. This cross-industry partnership marks the dawn of an influential era that promises to elevate the world of cinema. Hussain’s fervour to construct a cultural bridge through the medium of cinema is palpable, as he extended invitations to filmmakers and government officials to explore the potential of Turkish cinema and understand the incentives and advantages endorsed by the government.

Vishnu Manchu, aligned with the vision of uniting Indian film industries, has also embarked on a mission to foster collaboration. In a significant proposal put forth in June, he advocated for the amalgamation of the Hindi and Telugu film industries. This proposal was wholeheartedly welcomed by the Hindi industry, underscoring the shared commitment to cross-industry partnership and growth.