From Turning Down Air Hostess Job Thrice To Divorce At 39, Lesser Known Facts About Chitrangda Singh

Chitrangda Singh, who celebrated her 47th birthday on Thursday, is one of the finest actresses in B-town. She was seen in only a handful of movies and then suddenly disappeared from the silver screen. The star made her debut as an actress with the crime-drama movie Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, directed by Sudhir Mishra. It also starred Kay Kay Menon, Shiny Ahuja, Saurabh Shukla, Ram Kapoor and many others. The movie is set against the backdrop of the Indian Emergency declared by Indira Gandhi and narrates the story of three young people in the 70s. The film was well-received by the audience and the critics. Chitrangda’s brilliant performance as Geeta did not go unnoticed and she was highly appreciated for her role.

While her first film was successful, she struggled to deliver hits after that. In 2005, Kal: Yesterday and Tomorrow by Ruchi Narain hit the theatres, but had a lacklustre performance at the box office. The movie reportedly brought her morale down and Chitrangda Singh took a break of three years from the industry.

After her three years of hiatus, she came back with yet another movie in 2008, Sorry Bhai! by Onir. The movie was a romantic comedy and starred Shabana Azmi, Boman Irani, Sanjay Suri and Sharman Joshi. It was a disaster at the box office and once again, the actress distanced herself from the industry. As per rumours, it is believed that her career never peaked as she used to stay away from the limelight from time to time.

2011 saw the actress making her comeback again, and this time with two movies. She collaborated with Sudhir Mishra once again for Yeh Saali Zindagi, which starred Irrfan Khan, Arunoday Singh and Aditi Rao Hydari. She also starred in Rohit Dhawan’s debut directorial Desi Boyz which starred Akshay Kumar, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. Both movies had an average performance at the box office.

Did you know that before venturing into the movies, Chitrangda was a successful model and was reportedly offered the opportunity to become an air hostess, not once, but thrice, which she turned down?

Meanwhile, in her personal life, she married golfer, Jyoti Randhawa in 2001 with whom she has a son named Zorawar. In 2015, the couple got divorced when the actress was 39. She was last seen in Gaslight, alongside Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey.