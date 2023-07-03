From TV To Big Screen, Actress Deepika Kakar Shares Memorable Moments With Jackie Shroff

Deepika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, the much-talked-about couple in the television industry, are currently making headlines as they embrace the joy of parenthood. After years of anticipation, Deepika Kakar has finally become a mother and given birth to a baby boy. While Shoaib Ibrahim is currently seen in the TV serial Ajooni, Deepika Kakar keeps her fans updated on her personal life through YouTube videos.

Deepika rose to fame with the popular TV show Sasural Simar Ka after her appearance in Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi and Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo in 2010 and 2011 respectively. However, besides her successful television career, Deepika has also ventured into the world of movies. She has shared the silver screen with acclaimed actors like Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal, and Sonu Sood.

While Deepika continues to shine in the television industry, recent news suggests that she has bid farewell to acting. She was also a prominent contestant on Salman Khan’s show, Bigg Boss 12, where she not only participated but also emerged as the winner. Despite portraying traditional daughter-in-law roles on-screen, Deepika leads a culturally rich life off-screen, as evident from her vlogs that often showcase her quality time spent with family.

Deepika’s Bollywood stint includes her role as Gurmeet Choudhary’s fiancée in the 2018 film Paltan. Directed by J.P. Dutta, Paltan featured an ensemble cast including Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood, Esha Gupta, and Harshvardhan Rane, delivering remarkable performances that captivated the audience. In the movie, Deepika Kakar portrayed the character of Gurmeet Choudhary’s fiancée, sharing a romantic bond with him. Though her role was brief, Deepika received praise for her work. She expressed her gratitude for the unique experience of working in the film and acknowledged the valuable lessons she learned from J.P. Dutta.

Deepika’s journey in the entertainment industry began with television, where she gained immense popularity through iconic roles. However, her foray into Bollywood showcased her versatility and acting prowess, leaving a lasting impression on audiences. As Deepika embarks on this new chapter of motherhood with Shoaib Ibrahim, her fans eagerly await her future endeavours, anticipating more memorable performances on both the small and big screens.