From Veeran To Good Night, These 4 Tamil Movies Are Set To Stream On OTT Platforms This Week

As the weekend approaches, it’s time to plan your movie marathon and relax. With numerous upcoming releases on OTT platforms, there are some must-watch Tamil movies that deserve your attention. From Good Night to Vimanam, these films promise captivating storytelling and entertainment. Get ready to explore the world of Tamil cinema as we present a selection of movies available on OTT platforms that you simply cannot afford to miss.

Veeran

ARK Saravan’s recent release Veeran stars Hiphop Tamizha Aadhi, Athira Raj, and Vinay Rai in key roles. The movie is about a young man named Kumaran who gets special powers after being struck by lightning. He uses his abilities to defend his people against a shrewd businessman. The fantasy entertainer will stream on Netflix from June 30.

Kulasamy

Kulasamy is an action thriller, helmed by Sharavana Sakthi. It features Vimal, Tanya Hope, Yogi Babu, Pugazh and Kalaiyarasan in the key roles. The movie centres around a young man who is falsely framed for a crime he did not commit. To clear his name and seek vengeance for his father’s death, he sets out on a mission. He comes face to face with the criminal organisation as well. The movie will see its OTT release on Tentkotta on June 30.

Vimanam

Siva Prasad Yanala recently released his emotional drama titled Vimanam. It has an interesting cast ensemble of Samuthirakani, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Dhanraj, and Priyadarshi Pullikonda. The movie is about a physically challenged father who goes to great lengths to grant the wish of his son who wants to travel in an aeroplane. The movie will be available on Zee5 on June 30, 2023.

Good Night

Good Night is a romantic comedy and is helmed by Vinayaka Chandrasekaran. It hit the theatres on May 12 and was a huge success at the box office. It received much love and positive reviews from the audience and critics alike. Good Night stars K. Manikandan, Meetha Raghunath, and Ramesh Thilak. The plot revolves around a young man who has a snoring issue. He falls in love with the girl and his life changes. But soon problems arise when his snoring affects both of them. The movie will be streaming on July 3 on Disney plus Hotstar.