Renowned Malayalam actor Innocent Vareed Thekkethala died on Sunday at the age of 75. The actor became a household name with his comic roles and versatile performances in the films. The news of the Innocent’s passing away came weeks after it was reported that the actor had been hospitalised following complaints of breathing issues and uneasiness. The Malayalam film industry is mourning the demise of the actor. In his career, which spanned around 40 years, the actor has given a lot of memorable and iconic characters to the industry in over 500 films.

His unique body language and inimitable Irinjalakuda dialect made him an outstanding actor. Here are some of his iconic characters that have been left immortal by actor Innocent.

Shankarankutty Menon:

In the 1989 film Mazhavilkavadi, Innocent played an unusual antagonist as a father, who opposes his daughter’s romantic relationship with Jayaram’s character. For his impressive performance, Innocent won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Supporting Actor that year.

Mannar Mathai

In the comedy film Ramji Rao Speaking, Innocent brilliantly essayed the role of Mannar Mathai. His character in the film runs a struggling theatre troupe and is often forgetful, but he is portrayed as someone very passionate about theatre. His unique mannerism and emotional nuances of the character garnered rave reviews from the cinephiles.

Vasu Menon

In Ranjith’s Pranchiyettan and the Saint, Innocent was seen in the role of Vasu Menon, his Thrissur accent and effortless comic timing kept the character alive. Despite the negative role in the film, Vasu Menon remains one of the loved characters in the film.

Warrier

Devasuram helmed by the late IV Sasi narrated the story of the alpha male clash between two feudal families. Innocent’s character stood out to Mohanlal’s spoiled heir. His character in the film was light-hearted in contrast to the serious characters of the film.

Unnithan

In Manichitrathazhu the veteran actor essayed the role of Unnithan who had a perfect balance of comic timing and acting chops. The actor’s performance added light to the thriller and kept the audience throughout the film.

Read all the Latest Movies News here