Fukrey 3: Ali Fazal Opens Up On Possible Cameo, Says 'I Was Stuck With Mirzapur 3' | Exclusive

Fukrey 3 is happening this year. The makers, on the occasion of Fukrey’s 10th anniversary, revealed that Fukrey 3 will be dropping this December and fans are excited. While the wait will finally end this year, they are heartbroken to know that Ali Fazal will not be joining Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha, Manjot Singh, and Pankaj Tripathi for the third part. Although his absence was previously confirmed, News18 Showsha asked Ali if he would make a cameo appearance in the third film.

The actor smiled and said, “I don’t know." Instead of delving into the answer, he opened up about his absence in Fukrey 3. “It breaks my heart (to not be a part of Fukrey 3) but that was also nothing to do with Hollywood. It was actually, I was stuck with work here and Mirzapur 3 was also happening at the same time. It was the same production so we all had to take a call together," Ali said.

“It was honestly heartbreaking for all of us but it’s Fukrey, it’s family. I chill with these guys more than I end up shooting with them. I think it is one of the few friendships that have carried on for so long," Ali added. For the unversed, Ali Fazal plays the role of Zafar, a struggling musician, who is friends with Hunny (Pulkit Samrat), Choocha (Varun Sharma) and Lali (Manjot Singh). He was seen in Fukrey (2013) and Fukrey 2 (2017).

Fukrey 3 assures yet another rib-tickling and unforgettable cinematic experience. The film is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Ali will next be seen in Hollywood movie Kandahar, which is slated to release on June 16 on Amazon Prime Video. The film is headlined by Gerard Butler and also stars Elnaaz Norouzi, Travis Fimmel, Olivia-Mai Barrett, Navid Negahban, Bahador Foladi and Tom Rhys Harries.