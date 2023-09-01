Fukrey 3 To Now Clash With The Vaccine War, Makers Promise Non-Stop Laughter On September 28

Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma became household names after audiences couldn’t get enough of their funny banter in the 2013 film Fukrey. After appreciating the first two films in the franchise, fans are now eagerly waiting for the release of Fukrey 3 as the film celebrates 10 years. The film was earlier set to be released on September 7, clashing with Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited film Jawan. However, the date was postponed. The makers have now revealed the new release as September 28.

The makers made an official announcement on social media on Friday and wrote, “Leke aaye hai taaza khabar, ab nahi ho raha hai sabar.

Iss baar hoga ek naya chumatkaar from Jamnapaar! #Fukrey3 arriving in cinemas on 28th September, 2023." It was earlier reported that the film will release in November this year.

Fukrey celebrated 10 glorious years of the beloved franchise in June this year. The makers plan to launch the trailer for Fukrey 3 next week. The unit will be playing in theatres with Jawan, the film it was clashing with earlier. Fukrey 3 will now clash with The Vaccine War.

The third installment in the beloved comedy franchise is directed by the talented Mrighdeep Singh Lamba of Fukrey and Fukrey Returns. The film is written by Vipul Vig and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar for Excel Entertainment.

Fukrey 3 boasts a stellar ensemble cast featuring the remarkable talents of Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Pankaj Tripathi and Richa Chadha. The chemistry and comedic timing of this extraordinary cast and their iconic characters promise to take audiences on a laughter-filled joyride once again.

Excel Entertainment’s upcoming slate for this year and beyond is nothing short of extraordinary, promising a diverse range of films that cater to every taste and preference. From heartwarming dramas to high-octane action.

Get ready to laugh till your sides ache and mark your calendars for the 28th of September as Fukrey 3 promises to bring a fresh dose of entertainment that will leave you in splits! Remember, it’s a theatrical experience you won’t want to miss!