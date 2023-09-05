Fukrey 3 Trailer: It's Bholi Punjaban Vs The OG Gang In This Laugh Riot; Watch

Fukrey 3 is one of the most awaited movies and while fans are eagerly waiting for it, the makers have now released the film’s trailer. The film stars Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Pankaj Tripathi and Richa Chadha in key roles. The trailer presents how the chemistry and comedic timing of this extraordinary cast and their iconic characters will take audiences on a laughter-filled joyride once again with an election twist. Watch Fukrey 3 Trailer Here:

Fukrey was released in 2013 whereas its sequel titled Fukrey Returns hit theatres five years after the original movie. Both films were widely loved by the audience and were a hit at the box office. While the first Fukrey movie was made on a budget of Rs 19 crore, it had collected Rs 50 crore globally.

The third instalment in the beloved comedy franchise is directed by the talented Mrighdeep Singh Lamba of Fukrey and Fukrey Returns. The film is written by Vipul Vig and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar for Excel Entertainment.

Earlier today, Pulkit Samrat took to his Instagram handle, penned down a long note and called working on Fukrey 3 a ‘wild ride’. “Can you believe it? We’re on the brink of releasing the trailer for the third instalment of our beloved Fukrey franchise. What a wild ride it’s been from the very beginning of the first film when we were just the underdogs trying to make you laugh. (Trust me, we haven’t changed)," he wrote.

Fukrey 3 was initially supposed to hit theatres on September 7 which means it would have clashed with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. However, earlier this month makers postponed the movie and announced that it will now be released on September 28.