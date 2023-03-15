Dhanush-starrer bilingual drama Vaathi was released on February 17 in Tamil and Telugu. It has been receiving rave reviews from the audience and critics. The drama is based on a man’s fight to reform the education system in the 1990s. The movie has entered the Rs 100 crore club. Dhanush plays the role of a professor, who tries to bring a change in his ways of teaching.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the makers surprised the viewers and released the full video of the super hit song Vaa Vaathi. The music was composed by GV Prakash Kumar, while the lyrics have been penned by Poetu Dhanush. And Shweta Mohan has lent her beautiful voice to the song. Currently, this melodious song is trending on social media. Dhanush fans are sharing this video a lot.

Check out the song here:

The song went viral in no time. It garnered 2,207,038 views on YouTube within a day. Seeing the video one of the users commented, “Shweta’s voice is out of the world", and another one wrote, “Most addictive song in recent times. Swetha’s voice and GVP music are mind-blowing."

“Beautiful lyrics and mesmerizing voices, bgm hats of Dhanush, Swetha, GVP so catchy," commented the third user.

Vaathi is directed by Venky Atluri and produced by Tollywood studios Sithara Entertainment and Fortune Four Cinemas. Apart from Dhanush, the film features Samyuktha in primary roles along with P. Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani, Samuthirakani, and Hyper Aadi in the supporting roles.

However, Vaathi marks the second successive Rs 100 crore film for Dhanush after the romantic comedy drama Thiruchitrambalam, which was released last year. His other 2019 Tamil film Asuran directed by Vetrimaaran and produced by Kalaipuli S. Thanu also earned over Rs 100 crore during its theatrical run.

On the work front, Dhanush will next be seen in the period action drama Captain Miller written and directed by Arun Matheswaran. Dhanush will be seen playing the role of a gangster. The movie also features Priyanka Mohan as the female lead along with Sandeep Krishan, Nivedihthaa, Satish, John Kokken, and Moor playing pivotal roles.

However, according to the latest reports, the makers are planning to release the movie in November.

