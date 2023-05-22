G20 Summit: Ram Charan Expresses His Love For Jammu & Kashmir, 'Been Coming Here Since 1986'

RRR Star Ram Charan arrived in Srinagar today to take part in the 3rd G20 Working Group meeting kickstarting from Monday. The three-day long summit that is taking place in Jammu & Kashmir’s capital featured Ram Charan engaging in an insightful discussion on Film Tourism in a diverse and rich democracy like India. In his interaction, Ram Charan expressed his love for Jammu & Kashmir.

In one of the videos shared by news agency ANI, Ram Charan can be heard saying, “I’ve been coming to Kashmir because my dad is in the same industry, working as an actor for 45 years so I am the second generation. I have been coming here since 1986? That was the first time when I was in Kashmir. My dad has shot extensively in Sonmarg and these beautiful places. I used to come as a child. When I was invited by my dad to Kashmir, I used to feel like I had achieved something during the summer holidays. It was like an achievement."

#WATCH | Kashmir is that kind of a place, I have been coming here since 1986, my father shot extensively here in Gulmarg and Sonamarg. I've shot in this auditorium in 2016. This place has something magical, it is such a surreal feeling coming to Kashmir, it draws the attention of… pic.twitter.com/jtHyp9OdVr— ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2023

He added, “You won’t believe it but I have shot in this beautiful auditorium in 2016 for a movie called Dhruva. I played a recruit in a police academy. I sat in that chair and this place has something magical, it draws me, it draws the attention of people and no matter what we hear about Kashmir, this is such a surreal feeling to come to Kashmir. It’s been 95 years. It’ll take another 95 years to explore Kashmir."

Earlier in the day, Ram Charan was papped outside Hyderabad Airport and later leaving Srinagar Airport. The actor wore a simple black shirt, beige trousers and paired it with black shoes and sunglasses. In the video, Ram Charan was seen being welcomed with a shawl, arriving at the venue in a convoy and greeting the dignitaries with folded hands.

Check out the video here:

top videos

https://images.news18.com/ibnlive/uploads/2023/05/rc-srinagar-reel1.mp4

Ram is gearing up for the release of his next anticipated film dubbed RC15. Earlier, the film’s working title was revealed as CEO: Chief Election Officer. However, now the film’s title will be Game Changer. The title of this pan-India project will be the same in all languages. According to a few leaked on-set pictures, RC 15 will be about elections, corruption, and how the protagonist fights the evils of society to gain justice. The film also marks Ram Charan’s first collaboration with filmmaker S Shankar in his directorial debut in Tollywood is RC15. Along with Ram and Kiara, the film’s star cast includes SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Anjali, Sunilm, and Srikanth, among others.