Gadar 2 Actress Simrat Kaur FINALLY Breaks Silence On Being Trolled For Intimate Scenes: 'Ye Lifelong Chalega'

Simrat Kaur is eagerly awaiting her big Bollywood film Gadar 2 alongside Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma and others. The actress who faced brutal trolling for her previous work in a few Telugu films, including Dirty Hari and a Hindi film Soni has finally broken silence over the backlash that she has received over being cast in a clean family film. The actress firmly believes that people will always judge her on something or the other.

Addressing the trolling she has received so far, Simrat Kaur told DNA India, “I am a sensitive and emotional person. When I wasn’t an actress, even I judged others and expressed my opinions on social media. But I do know that when we comment something mean, it can hurt the other person. So, I have always been sensible before expressing my views on social media."

She further added, “I don’t expect people to change their views about me overnight. Everyone has a different opinion. People are liable to express it. And this is a part of the business. Yeh lifelong chalta rahega. Aaj kisi cheez ke liye, kal kisi aur cheez ke liye. For me, being a part of Gadar 2 is way bigger than any kind of negativity around me. When the movie will be out, they will love the movie and my character as well."

Anil Sharma’s Gadar 2 will majorly focus on the unbreakable father-son relationship between Tara Singh and his son Charanjeet, lovingly called Jeete by his parents. The role will once again be reprised by actor Utkarsh Sharma, who will portray an Indian soldier. If reports are to be believed, the story will take a 20-year leap, revolving around the India-Pakistan war in 1970. This time, Tara Singh will not cross the border for his beloved wife Sakeena but to save his son’s life. The film will also star Utkarsh Sharma who played Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s son in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.