Gadar 2 Advance Booking: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel Starrer Sells Over 30,000 Tickets For Day 1

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 is one of the most awaited movies. While everyone is eagerly waiting for the film, it is being said that Gadar 2 will also smash the box office on its opening day. Recently, trade analyst Taran Adarsh also reported that over 30,000 tickets for the Anil Sharma directorial have already been sold for day one.

The trade analyst reported that PVR has sold 12,100 tickets for Gadar 2 day one. On the other hand, INOX and Cinepolis have also sold 8600 and 9350 Gadar 2 tickets respectively for August 11. This means that 30,050 tickets of the film have already been sold for its opening day.

It is being said that Gadar 2 will have a massive opening at the box office with around Rs 25 crores.

However, it should also be noted that Gadar 2 will clash at the box office with Akshay Kumar’s Oh My God 2. Recently, Utkarsh Sharma, who will be playing the role of Sunny Deol’s son in Gadar 2, talked about his film’s clash with OMG 2 and he said, “Gadar and Lagaan came together and it was a celebration. That’s what the audience is missing - ‘cinema ka joh mela laga rehta tha’ (Cinemas are lined up like a fair), that’s what people are missing. The film’s purpose to entertain the audience is much bigger than the controversies or negativity. I think it’s important to create that vibe again in the theatres and it would be better for the industry on the whole. I wish them all the best. Akshay sir is playing Mahadev in the film and the way I see it is, our film will have Mahadev’s blessings too.”

Gadar 2 was announced in October 2021 and is the official remake of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which was released in 2001. The film was set up in post-partition India and depicted the love story of a Muslim girl named Sakeena with an Indian Sikh boy Tara Singh. In the first instalment, Tara Singh crossed the border to bring back his wife. In the sequel, he will cross the border again but this time, to get his son back.