Gadar 2 Advance Booking: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel Starrer Sells Over 76,000 Tickets For Day 1

Looks like Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are all set to create history with their much-awaited movie, Gadar 2. It has been reported that the Anil Sharma directorial is registering ‘extraordinary’ advance booking numbers. As reported by the trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Gadar 2 has already sold over 76,000 tickets for its opening day.

The trade analyst reported that PVR has sold 33,000 tickets for Gadar 2 day one. On the other hand, INOX and Cinepolis have also sold 25,500 and 18,100 Gadar 2 tickets respectively for August 11. This means that 76,600 tickets of the film have already been sold as of now for its opening day.

It is being said that Gadar 2 might have the second biggest opening of the year after Pathaan. The film is likely to be a hit with a massive opening at the box office of around Rs 25 crores.

Announced in October 2021, Gadar 2 is the official remake of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which was released in 2001. The film was set up in post-partition India and depicted the love story of a Muslim girl named Sakeena (Ameesha Patel) with an Indian Sikh boy Tara Singh (Sunny Deol). In the first instalment, Tara Singh crossed the border to bring back his wife. In the sequel, he will cross the border again but this time, to get his son back.

However, it should also be noted that Gadar 2 will clash at the box office with Akshay Kumar’s Oh My God 2. Recently, Utkarsh Sharma, who will be playing the role of Sunny Deol’s son in Gadar 2, talked about his film’s clash with OMG 2 and he said, “Gadar and Lagaan came together and it was a celebration. That’s what the audience is missing - ‘cinema ka joh mela laga rehta tha’ (Cinemas are lined up like a fair), that’s what people are missing. The film’s purpose to entertain the audience is much bigger than the controversies or negativity. I think it’s important to create that vibe again in the theatres and it would be better for the industry on the whole. I wish them all the best. Akshay sir is playing Mahadev in the film and the way I see it is, our film will have Mahadev’s blessings too.”