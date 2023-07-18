Gadar 2 Advance Booking To Clash With Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Release

Actors Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are recently creating a buzz as the duo will be seen together again on screen in the sequel of their hit film Gadar. The duo will reprise their roles as Tara Singh and Sakeena. Gadar 2, directed by Anil Sharma and produced by Zee Studios, will release on August 11 this year. The makers recently shared the advance booking date for the film’s tickets.

Director Anil Sharma told Pinkvilla that Gadar 2’s tickets will be available for advance booking from July 28. This is also the date on which Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh is slated to release. The release date of the film also has a clash - it will release on the same day as Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2. AHenil said, “Gadar 2 is a people’s film and is people’s emotion, so we are coming on August 11 because people want it. It’s not a film, it’s an emotion. So we are not shifting at all. We are busy with post-production, and are preparing for August 11. We don’t know which other movie is coming on that day. Jo aa rahi hai usko aane dijiye, agar koi aati hai toh. August 11 release is confirmed for us."

Meanwhile, the makers of Gadar 2 have released the song, Khairiyat, the second song from the film. The video shows Sunny Deol on a bus journey to meet his son, played by Utkarsh Sharma. Ameesha awaits the father-son duo at home while praying for them. Meanwhile, the son is shown remembering his cherished memories with his parents. The song features flashbacks of the family’s happy memories as they endeavour to reunite. Composed by Mithoon, the song is written by Sayeed Quadri and sung by Arijit Singh.

In an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Sunny Deol had claimed that Bollywood was against Gadar at that time because it was a Punjabi film. However, the success of the film gave the makers the confidence to make the sequel, the actor added.