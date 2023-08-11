Gadar 2 Advance Bookings: Sunny Deol Starrer Sells 20 Lakh Tickets For Opening Day

Gadar 2, one of the most highly anticipated sequels, is finally releasing today. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer has already created a lot of buzz among the fans. The film has already sold a staggering 20 lakh tickets during the advance booking phase. This was shared by director Anil Sharma. He called it unprecedented.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Anil Sharma wrote, “Ishwar ki Aseem kripa .. #gadar2 par .. 20 lakh tickets sold in advance.” Fans also expressed their happiness and wished all the best. One of the fans wrote, “Wah sir maza aa gaya.. record pe record ban rae hai.” Another wrote, “Ye to hona hi tha sir…. Gadar 2 ko desh ki janta ka pyar aur support mila hai…Sunny paaji.” The advance bookings for Gadar 2 started earlier in the week. As per Taran Adarsh, a total of 1,05,300 tickets have been sold at national chains. Taking to X, the trade analyst wrote, “#Gadar2 advance booking status at *national chains*… Note: DAY 1 biz… #PVR: 45,200, #INOX: 36,100, #Cinepolis: 24,000, Total: 1,05,300 tickets sold." Another trade analyst, Sumit Kadel, wrote, “Advance booking at B &C tier single screens is even BIGGER than #Pathaan. Such advance booking at SS has not been witnessed in years."

Ishwar ki Aseem kripa .. #gadar2 par .. 20 lakh tickets sold in advance pic.twitter.com/fdwaE7TGcM— Anil Sharma (@Anilsharma_dir) August 10, 2023

The long-awaited sequel, Gadar 2, has fans excited as it reunites Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel after 22 years. People are predicting it to be a blockbuster, like its predecessor, already. However, it faces competition at the box office from Akshay Kumar’s Oh My God 2, which is also releasing on August 11.

In an interview with ETimes, Sunny Deol mentioned that comparing good films is unnecessary. He had said, “I don’t understand why people compare. Gadar didn’t have the perception, people thought it is this masala film, ‘yeh purani type ki picture hai, purane type ke gaane hai.’ On the other hand, people thought Lagaan was classic, etc. The so called people who talk about films had run down Gadar completely. It went on to become a people’s film and they loved it.”