Gadar 2: After 'Udja Kaale Kaawa', Anil Sharma Reveals Recreating 'Main Nikla Gaddi Leke'

Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 is one of the biggest releases of 2023. The film is the sequel to one of the most iconic films of Bollywood, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The highly-anticipated film is slated to hit the screens on August 11. Furthermore, there is a tremendous buzz over Gadar 2 on social media in the run-up to the release. To amp the same, the makers released the first song from the film, a recreation of the iconic ‘Udja Kaale Kaawa’. Now the next one in line is Main Nikla Gaddi Leke’, a folk number that was the chartbuster back in the day.

Speaking about the same, the director of the film Anil Sharma told Bollywood Hungama, “Aksar folk song liye jaate hain filmon mein, lekin yeh pehla gaana hai jispe folk song bane hain. Aaj sab jagah Rajasthan mein yeh gaana bajaya jaata hai. (Often we see how folk songs are recreated for films but in this case, a film song is being used as a folk song in many parts of the country. In Rajasthan, you can hear the song in every nook and corner). It’s a big achievement of Uttam Singh and Anand Bakshi.”

He added, “In fact, Mithoon, who has recreated another version for the upcoming film, the sounds and music used in it is quite modern and young. Unke saath jab hum Tara, Sakeena, aur iss gaane ko dekhte hai toh aisa ek feel aata hai ki hum yaadon ki jhoole mein jhool rahe hai, anand hi hilorein le rahein hain. (When you will see the song along with the chemistry of Tara and Sakeena, you are sure to become nostalgic and walk down the memory lane).”

Anil Sharma wants to dedicate the song to the public who’ve given their love to Gadar. He stated, “Yeh gaana mera nahi hai, yeh public ka gaana hai, aur public isse enjoy kar rahi hai (This is not my song. This is public’s song and they are only enjoying it).”

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel will reprise their roles from the first part, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. That film had fundamentally altered the Hindi film industry’s paradigm and emerged as a genuine blockbuster.

Speaking about the plot of the film, Gadar 2 will majorly focus on the unbreakable father-son relationship between Tara Singh and his son Charanjeet, lovingly called Jeete by his parents. The role will once again be reprised by actor Utkarsh Sharma, who will portray an Indian soldier. If reports are to be believed, the story will take a 20-year leap, revolving around the India-Pakistan war in 1970. This time, Tara Singh will not cross the border for his beloved wife Sakeena but to save his son’s life.

The role of Amrish Puri, who passed away in 2005 after suffering from a brain haemorrhage, will be given to Manish Wadhwa. The 50-year-old proved his mettle in a negative character in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan. Actor Rohit Choudhary, known for films and television serials like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Naagin, and Kumkum Bhagya has been roped in as the second villain in Gadar 2. Sunny Deol aka Tara Singh will be seen fighting these two enemies in the movie.

While Gadar was made on a budget of just Rs 19 crores, Gadar 2 is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 100 crores. Besides Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, and Rohit Choudhary, Gadar 2 will also star Simrat Kaur, Gaurav Chopra, Mir Sarwar, Anil George, and Luv Sinha in key roles.