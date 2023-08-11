Gadar 2: Akshay Kumar Gives Sunny Deol's Film a Special Nod in OMG 2; Here's How

Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 clashes with Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 this year. Both films are sequels to blockbusters of their own time. While Gadar 2 revives the franchise 22 years after Gadar (2001) was released, OMG 2 arrives on screen 11 years after OMG: Oh My God (2012) was released. While their fate at the box office is yet to be revealed, Akshay Kumar did not shy away from giving the Sunny Deol film a nod in OMG 2.

Playing the messenger of Lord Shiva in OMG 2, Akshay Kumar makes appearances throughout the film to help Pankaj Tripathi, who is battling a court case based on sex education. In one scene, Akshay announces his arrival by singing the iconic track ‘Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava’ from Gadar, which has been retained for Gadar 2 as well. “O ghar aaja pardesi, ke teri meri ek jindri…" Akshay sings as he enters and exits the scene. The placement of the song comes as a surprise, especially since both films are locking horns at the box office.

Meanwhile, Gadar 2 has outperformed OMG 2 on the advance bookings front. The film has already sold a staggering 20 lakh tickets during the advance booking phase. Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma tweeted, “Ishwar ki Aseem kripa .. #gadar2 par .. 20 lakh tickets sold in advance.”

According to Pinkvilla, OMG 2 ‘has sold 66 thousand tickets in top 3 national chains.’ Trade analyst Komal Nahta told News18 exclusively that the first preference for the audience is Gadar 2. “The advance booking of Gadar 2 is mind-boggling. I am pretty sure the film will earn anywhere between Rs 35-40 crore range on Day 1. The brunt of this will be borne by OMG 2 as the advances are barely 10 percent of the Sunny Deol starrer. So the opening of Akshay Kumar’s film will be affected," he said.

However, Nahta added that it doesn’t mean that OMG 2 won’t do well. “In the past, we have had various examples when two big films clashed at the box office and both did well. So if OMG 2 has merit, it will surely find its audience."