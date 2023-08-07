Gadar 2: Ameesha Patel Holds Sunny Deol's Arm As They Wade Through Mob, Dance To Dhols in Delhi

After a noteworthy promotional event at Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar, Gadar 2 stars Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol have jetted off to Delhi to promote the much-anticipated film. Several videos and photos from the event has gone viral now. Sunny also shared a happy selfie from the venue and wrote, “Thank You Delhi for showering so much love on Tara Singh!! Enjoyed spending time interacting with the bright young minds.”

Another video from the event has gone viral, where Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are seen enthralling fans with their Bhangra performance. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared, “SUNNY DEOL - AMEESHA PATEL - ‘GADAR 2’ PROMOTIONAL EVENT A BIGGG SUCCESS… While the advance bookings of #Gadar2 are fantastic, the lead pair - #SunnyDeol and #AmeeshaPatel - are leaving no stone unturned to promote the much-awaited film.”

“The crowd went crazy seeing #TaraSingh and #Sakina’s chemistry at a concert organised by #ZeeStudios in #Delhi yesterday… #Gadar2 arrives in *cinemas* on 11 Aug 2023."

Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is the sequel of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which was released in 2001. The film was set up in post-partition India and depicted the love story of a Muslim girl named Sakeena with an Indian Sikh boy Tara Singh. In the first instalment, Tara Singh crossed the border to bring back his wife.

Gadar 2 was announced in October 2021. It is also directed by Anil Sharma, who helmed the original film too. His son Utkarsh, who played the role of Tara and Sakeena’s young son Jeete, will also be reprising his role in Gadar 2.

Earlier last week, the makers dropped the trailer of the film. The trailer revealed that Sunny and Ameesha are returning as Tara Singh and Sakeena. The couple is in a happy marriage, and their son Charan Jeet Singh (played by Utkarsh Sharma, who also essayed the child’s role in 2001’s Gadar) is all grown up now. Their lives are all hunky-dory but turn of events land Charan Jeet in Pakistan. The video shows he’s being tortured. The trailer then confirms that Tara will return to Pakistan to save his son.

Set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war, the trailer promises action, drama and the iconic screams by Tara Singh. The trailer also hints at a nod to the famous handpump scene.

Speaking about the film, Sunny said, “I am highly grateful to the fans for their unwavering support for Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, and I assure that Gadar 2 will deliver double the action, emotions, and entertainment." Director Anil Sharma added, “We are excited about bringing back a story that epitomizes patriotism, intense action, a heartwarming father-son bond, and a love story that transcends all boundaries.”

Gadar 2 is set to clash with Akshay Kumar’s Oh My God 2 on Aug 11. Speaking about it, Sunny, in a chat with Etimes, had earlier said, “I don’t understand why people compare. Gadar didn’t have the perception, people thought it is this masala film, ‘yeh purani type ki picture hai, purane type ke gaane hai.’ On the other hand, people thought Lagaan was classic, etc. The so called people who talk about films had run down Gadar completely. It went on to become a people’s film and they loved it.”