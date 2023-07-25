Gadar 2: Ameesha Patel to Skip Trailer Launch in Support of Co-Star Simrat Kaur Amid Leaked Intimate Scenes?

Earlier, Ameesha had taken to Twitter to defend her Gadar 2 co-star, Simrat Kaur, who was facing trolling for her previous work in a few Telugu films, including Dirty Hari and a Hindi film Soni. In Gadar 2, Simrat is cast opposite Utkarsh Sharma, while Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reprise their iconic roles as Tara Singh and Sakina, respectively.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Ameesha wrote, “Spent the entire evening today defending the negativity surrounding Simrat Kaur who is paired opposite Utkarsh Sharma in GADAR 2!! Being a girl I request all to only spread positivity and not shame a girl! Let’s encourage new talent!!”

Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, is generating excitement among fans. The trailer of Gadar 2 was earlier expected to release on July 27. However, it is now slated to release on Wednesday, July 26.

And now, it is being reported that Ameesha Patel might skip the trailer launch. According to sources, the actress wants to avoid embarrassing questions related to certain controversial videos of Simrat Kaur that were leaked on YouTube. Ameesha feels she should lend her support to another girl and avoid further controversial questions. Rumours are rife that the producers have included only one shot of the Simrat in the trailer due to the ongoing controversies surrounding her.

Gadar 2, announced in October 2021, is a remake of the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Set in post-partition India, the movie portrayed the love story of Sakeena, a Muslim girl and Tara Singh, an Indian Sikh boy. In the first instalment, Tara crossed the border to bring back his wife. Directed by Anil Sharma, who also helmed the original film, Gadar 2 will see his son Utkarsh reprise his role as Tara and Sakeena’s young son Jeete.

Meanwhile, Ameesha, through a post, had earlier revealed that her character is not dying in the film. But the post left netizens disappointed - who blaming the actress for ‘spoiling’ the mystery by revealing its storyline.